Cody Rhodes Dealing With Injury, Still Expected For WWE Hell In A Cell

Cody Rhodes is dealing with an injury that he will have to push through for tonight’s Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins.

Dave Meltzer confirmed during Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Rhodes is injured as he has a torn pec.

“Cody hurt himself weight training this week. The story going around backstage last night in Champaign, Illinois is that he tore his pec. I don’t know that 100 percent [if] that is the injury. That’s definitely the story going around. That’s what multiple wrestlers were saying last night, and Cody was there, so he probably told them,” Meltzer said. “The presumption everyone had was he’s working Hell in a Cell tonight and from there we’ll see. But a torn pec is, you know, that’s a pretty serious injury, if it is that.”

Cody has indicated on his Twitter account that he will be in action tonight.

At Saturday’s live event in Champaign, Illinois, WWE did an angle where Seth attacked Cody, which nixed a tag team bout and a triple threat match took place instead as McIntyre beat Rollins and Sami Zayn. Post-match, Cody appeared to chase Rollins around the ring and to the back.

The injury is expected to keep Rhodes on the shelf for months and comes at a bad time for WWE, which needs star power on house shows because Roman Reigns is working a limited schedule.

H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription