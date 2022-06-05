WWE Claims Cody Rhodes is Injured at Live Event

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to wrestle during a house show this past Saturday but he only made an appearance.

During an untelevised Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cody was set to face Seth Rollins inside the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

WWE ended up announcing that Cody Rhodes was “injured” and he ended up being replaced by Drew McIntyre. Drew picked up the win and after the match, Cody chased Seth off.

Work or Legit?

There’s no word on exactly why Cody didn’t wrestle last night. He’s been going one-on-one with Seth in a slew of dark matches over the past couple of months.

Cody is scheduled to face Seth at the Hell in a Cell premium live event tonight. Many suspect the “injury” WWE announced for Cody at the live event on Saturday was a work but time will tell if something else is truly at play.

