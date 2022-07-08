Read WWE’s Memo to Employees After Latest Vince McMahon Bombshell

WWE has sent an internal memo to their employees following another bombshell article by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported in May 2022 that McMahon allegedly arranged a $3 million payout to a female paralegal with whom he had an affair.

Today, a second report from the WSJ claims that McMahon has had four affairs over the past 16 years in WWE, with close to $12 million being paid in ‘hush money.

The Memo

WWE shared the following message within the company:

“The Wall Street Journal has published a second story with expanded details on its initial WWE report last month. We want to reiterate that we and our Board of Directors take these allegations seriously.



We’ve been cooperating fully with the investigation led by our Board of Directors and will continue to do so until its conclusion. Please note that upon its conclusion, WWE leadership will make itself available to answer any questions you may have.



Thank you.”

What’s Next?

While many believed that McMahon would survive the scandal when it was just one woman he is alleged to have had an affair with, the three new claims against him change everything.

In the case of one of the women, a former WWE Superstar who departed in 2005, it is reported that she was coerced to perform oral sex on the Chairman despite not wishing to.

McMahon has said he will respect the result of the investigation no matter what the findings may be.

As he has stepped down from the role of CEO and Chair of WWE, Stephanie McMahon has filled both positions on an interim basis.