WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Live Results & Discussion (7/2)

Welcome to SEScoops’ live coverage and discussion for WWE Money in the Bank 2022. This year’s premium live event airs from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here is the card for WWE Money in the Bank:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Drew Mcintyre vs. Sheamus vs. Omos vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Street Profits

United States Championship: Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

SmacDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya

