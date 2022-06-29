WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Predictions

WWE presents Money in the Bank this Saturday live on pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

SEScoops correspondents Andrew Ravens, Jaycele Nicole and Tyriece Simon have gotten together to provide our official WWE Money in the Bank predictions.

Check back Saturday for our live coverage and post-PPV reaction video.

Plus:

SEScoops correspondent @StephanieHypes will be on hand for #WWE #MITB this Saturday night



Follow us on Instagram for on-site photos and videos live from Las Vegas https://t.co/QGo6O4IMZm pic.twitter.com/4KUR9zS3yk — SEScoops (@sescoops) June 29, 2022

Here are our WWE MITB 2022 Predictions:

United States Champion Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

Jaychele Nicole: Like I predicted at Hell In A Cell, I’m going with Theory again. The people in WWE really seem to get behind Theory and really see something in him. Bobby Lashley seems to be a pretty good matchup for him. However, as we move toward SummerSlam, it’s more and more obvious that Theory will likely be facing John Cena at the ‘Biggest Party Of The Summer.’ I can’t see a scenario where Theory loses to Lashley leading up to this huge, career-making matchup with one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time. (Prediction: Theory)

Andrew Ravens: I still think Theory will wrestle Cena at SummerSlam and although the story could be Cena going after the title, the feud doesn’t need it. In fact, if the title is on the line then it makes it even more clear that Cena won’t be beating Theory. Lashley has been pushed strong once again and a run as the US Champion will keep him away from Roman Reigns. If WWE does do the Theory vs. Cena match then they got to keep Theory somewhat strong enough to face Cena so Lashley can’t destroy him. (Prediction: Bobby Lashley)

Tyriece Simon: This match is difficult to call because I can see how either Theory or Bobby Lashley can win. The champion has been teasing a match with John Cena, and I can see WWE adding Theory vs. Cena at Summerslam. However, Lashley has received good reactions and could be a strong babyface to hold the United States Championship. WWE doesn’t have a male mid-card babyface champion right now, so Lashley could fill that void. I also don’t think you need Theory to be champion to face Cena at Summerslam if that is what WWE wants to happen. Theory will likely retain, but I’ll say Lashley becomes your new champion. (Prediction: Bobby Lashley

Consensus: Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Andrew Ravens: I understand why WWE put Carmella in this spot as they need someone for Belair to beat and Carmella had been out of the mix for a little while. It should be a fine match with Belair going over. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Jaychele Nicole: Without a doubt, I think this is Bianca Belair’s match. 100%. It’s ironic how around this time last year Bianca was in a championship match with Carmella as well, except it was for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. As this is a last minute replacement since Rhea Ripley was supposed to face Bianca for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, I can’t see Carmella winning the belt. Carmella was also the most unlikely winner in the Raw contender’s five-way, so I can’t see her dethroning Bianca. This is mostly because of Bianca’s momentum and her current star power. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Tyriece Simon: I think Belair gets the clean win against Carmella. The champion was supposed to face Rhea Ripley, so I don’t see her losing the title at Money in the Bank. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Bianca Belair

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Tyriece Simon: I have the Usos retaining the titles at Money in the Bank, but I can see the feud extending to Summerslam. The Champions still have momentum, and I don’t see the Bloodline faction losing their titles anytime soon. It should be a great match, and I’m looking carefully at how Montez Ford performs in the match. I can also see WWE possibly breaking up the Street Profits and making Ford a singles star soon. (Prediction: The Usos)

Andrew Ravens: And we’re back to this feud once again. It will be a really good match and while I can understand the argument as to why there should be a title change, I don’t think it will happen. The Usos will lose the titles shortly before Roman Reigns does and that’s not happening anytime soon. (Prediction: The Usos)

Jaychele Nicole: As much as I wish that The Street Profits were winning, this is The Usos match. I don’t see anything changing with the structure of The Bloodline. I would be interested to see the spiral of Roman and The Bloodline if The Usos were to lose the titles here. I think that the match will be good, and I believe that The Street Profits, specifically Montez Ford, are overdue for some gold. I’m hopeful that their time is coming soon, but I don’t think it’s happening at Money In The Bank, at least this year’s show anyway that is. (Prediction: The Usos)

Consensus: The Usos

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Andrew Ravens: I’m taking Seth Rollins here. Drew McIntyre previously called out Roman Reigns for Clash at the Castle and I don’t see them making the match official in advance with McIntyre being the MITB holder. Also, WWE likes surprise cash-ins so that eliminates McIntyre in my mind. Rollins should go over. He lost three straight times to Cody Rhodes and really needs to be built up again. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Jaychele Nicole: I am pretty torn on this match. Right now, my top two predictions would be Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre. I’m truly hoping for another Seth run with the briefcase because of how much I enjoyed his last reign with the belt. I think that Seth’s recent character would be able to turn his run with the briefcase into something super entertaining. At the same time, I don’t think you can ever count out Drew and his unpredictability in these big matches. I am also possibly very fearful that the WWE might just pull a fast one on all fans and give the contract to Omos. I really hope this isn’t the case, but I wouldn’t put it past the company. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Tyriece Simon: Seth Rollins is the best option to win this match. He’s possibly having the best run of his WWE career, and giving him the Money in the Bank briefcase would only improve his character. I also think that Rollins holding the briefcase and winning a WWE Championship could set up a perfect story for Cody Rhodes’s return feud. (Prediction: Seth Rollins)

Consensus: Seth “Freakin” Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

Jaychele Nicole: Like Bianca, I think this is Ronda’s match as well. Natalya has been incredibly entertaining in this feud, especially knowing how close the two are behind the scenes. I’m not sure if this match will be good, but I’m sure that Nattie will do or say a few things that will get a pop out of me. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Andrew Ravens: Although no one sees Natalya as a real threat to Rousey, credit to WWE for at least making this feud interesting. Rousey should go over and will do so, but it will be interesting to see who they can build up next for Rousey at SummerSlam. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Tyriece Simon: I have Rousey retaining the Smackdown Women’s Championship. This seems like a short feud to have Rousey on the card and defend her title. It should be an interesting technical match. Natalya is a great opponent for Rousey to work with, and I think she’ll have a good showing. I think ultimately, Rousey gets Natalya in the armbar and moves on from this rivalry. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Consensus: Ronda Rousey

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Andrew Ravens: I would like to see Raquel win here, but I don’t think it will happen. Two names make the most sense to me and that’s Asuka and Alexa Bliss. I’ll slightly side with Bliss here as she’s been strongly pushed since coming back and a few more months of build will help cap off her surprise cash-in. (Prediction: Alexa Bliss)

Tyriece Simon: This match is interesting to predict because I can see two viable winners. Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans have the best chances of winning the briefcase. Lynch’s character has been on a downward spiral since losing to Bianca Belair, and it would make sense to give her the briefcase to get her swagger back. However, I can see a scenario where she gets close but loses. WWE is trying to build up Lacey Evans, and It’s an excellent opportunity to make a new contender for the Women’s championship for either Smackdown or Raw. I can see Lynch winning the match, but I lean more toward WWE giving Evans the win. (Prediction: Lacey Evans)

Jaychele Nicole: I also have two favorites to win this match. I’ve heard a few people predict that Raquel Rodriguez will be winning, but I really hope that doesn’t happen. I’m hoping that either Liv Morgan or Alexa Bliss win this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank. I’m very hopeful that this year’s Women’s Money In The Bank winner will hold the briefcase for longer than a few hours or one day like may have previously. I’m hoping that this year is Liv Morgan’s year. She’s gaining so much momentum that I really believe it’s her time, but at the same time, I said the same thing last year. (Prediction: Liv Morgan)

Consensus: Split