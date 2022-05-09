Interesting Note on this Year’s Money in the Bank Stipulation

WWE has released a promo video for this year’s Money in the Bank premium live event that sheds some light on how the next “cash-ins” may be handled.

Since the first Money in the Bank ladder match in 2005, the winner has been guaranteed a championship match against a champion of their choosing at any point up to a year.

During WrestleMania Backlash, a commercial aired for Money in the Bank 2022, which takes place July 2nd.

As seen below, Cody Rhodes says the winners of the Men’s and Women’s ladder matches will earn the chance to headline WrestleMania.

“One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.” Cody Rhodes.

Money in the Bank winners have one year to cash in their contracts, including in the main event of WrestleMania. However, WWE has rarely (if ever) invoked “main eventing WrestleMania” when discussing Money in the Bank contracts. Typically, it’s the Royal Rumble winners that earn a shot to main event WrestleMania.

While this should not be taken as a “change” to the Money in the Bank stipulation, it’s interesting that WWE is running with Cody’s comments. This might also provide a hint about how Cody would cash in, if he secures a Money in the Bank contract this year

You can see Cody Rhodes’ comments about cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania in the video below:

Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank takes place on July 2, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue hosted Summerslam 2021.

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar was rumored for the event as he featured prominently in the promotional material for Money in the Bank but has since been removed from the image.

This is the same as what WWE did with WrestleMania Backlash, as the promotion advertised Lesnar for the show but had no plans on him appearing.

The decision to promote Lesnar for both events before WrestleMania 38 was done to stop fans from realizing that Brock would lose to Roman Reigns at the event in April.