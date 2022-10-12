WWE to Feature More Crossover Between Brands Going Forward

The WWE Universe will be seeing Superstars on Raw, SmackDown and NXT make more appearances on other shows moving forward.

In 2016, WWE reintroduced its brand extension, splitting the WWE’s main roster into distinct brands for Raw and SmackDown once more.

Crossover

WWE Superstars appearing on a show they’re not rostered for does happen and is set to increase in the coming weeks.

Sources who spoke to Fightful Select said that fans can expect more crossover between brands.

No reason was given as to why there will be more crossover, though it is believed that using Superstars from other brands will help increase viewership.

This week’s Raw saw appearances by The Bloodline, all of whom are SmackDown rostered Superstars.

Jade and Perez

This crossover will be felt next week in WWE NXT as part of the feud between former NXT Women’s Tag Champions Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

On last night’s episode, it was confirmed that Jade and Perez will choose members of the WWE main roster to face each other on next week’s show.

Jade asked interviewer McKenzie Mitchell if she has the number of Ronda Rousey, while Perez will be on this Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE Main Event

One way NXT Superstars are getting exposure on the main roster is by appearances on WWE Main Event.

In their report, Fightful adds that more NXT Superstars are expected to be on the show, with WWE watching to see how ready they are for a full-time transition.

On last week’s WWE Main Event, Fallon Henley made her main roster debut by taking on WWE 24/ Champion Dana Brooke.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, former NXT UK Tag Team Champions, also appeared on last week’s show, facing Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth.

More NXT Superstars will appear on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.