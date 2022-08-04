WWE Prospect Charged with Felony Sexual Battery

Last December, WWE announced the Next in Line Program, after an NCAA policy change allowed college athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness.

Rather than focus on established wrestlers with years of experience outside WWE, the promotion’s strategy is to sign young athletes who they can train in WWE’s style of professional wrestling.

Being a part of the NIL program gives the athletes access to WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, but one of the company’s young prospects is in serious trouble.

The Warrant

Yesterday, a court issued an arrest warrant for AJ Ferrari, who faces a felony charge of sexual battery.

According to documents obtained by The Oklahoman newspaper, the warrant was issued after an affidavit was filed by a detective in the Stillwater Police Department’s criminal investigations division.

Bond has reportedly been set by Payne County District Court at $25,000, according to the Stillwater News Press.

The Charge

Ferrari is alleged to have performed unwanted sexual acts on a woman while holding her down on her bed on July 2.

Three days after the alleged incident, the woman filed for an emergency protective order, and a hearing is scheduled for September 15.

On July 13, Oklahoma State University announced that Ferrari is no longer on their wrestling team.

Under Oklahoma law, sexual battery faces a penalty if convicted of between one to 15 years in prison.

Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance, has claimed that his client is innocent and that he is confident that AJ Ferrari will be exonerated in due time.