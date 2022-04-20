WWE NXT 2.0 Results (4/19): Hayes vs. Escobar, Roxanne Perez In Action

The April 19, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tiffany Stratton def. Sarray.

Grayson Waller def. Sanga.

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro) def. James Drake & Zack Gibson.

Carmelo Hayes def. Santos Escobar.

Natalya def. Tatum Paxley.

Xyon Quinn def. Wes Lee.

Roxanne Perez def. Jacy Jayne.

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly def. Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rok-C In Action

Rok-C, who is now going under the name Roxanne Perez, made her NXT 2.0 debut on this show as she did a backstage segment with Toxic Attraction and noted she was nervous about making her debut next week. Mandy Rose told her that she would make her debut tonight.

Before joining WWE, she became first-ever ROH Women’s World Champion as she beat Miranda Alize in the finals. She signed with WWE last month and worked her first WWE match last week on Level Up.

Perez took on Jacy Jayne. Perez hit a front flip roll up for the win thanks to outside interference by Wendy Choo.

Bron Breakker Seeks Revenge

Bron Breakker came out to the ring after an opening segment brawl between Pretty Deadly and Grizzled Young Veterans and wanted him to come out. Joe Gacy’s voice came over the loudspeaker and he said to come find him. The lights went in and out.

Later, we see Bron backstage and he finds the shark tank that had his father in it a few weeks ago. Gacy saw a tablet in the video.

At the end of the show, Gacy appeared on a platform and told Bron to come get him. Bron came out and Gacy said if Bron wanted the ring back all he had to do was ask except for grant him a title shot in two weeks at NXT Spring Breakin. Bron granted it and Gacy gave the ring back. Gacy pushed Bron off the platform. Druids surrounded Bron as the show ended.

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga Singh

Grayson Waller vs. Sanga Singh took place one week after Waller officially split from Sanga in a post-show promo. He blamed him for their loss in the five-team Gauntlet for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles.

The match started in the back as Sanga chased him down. They eventually got into the ring and Sanga tossed him around the ring. Waller did a rolling cutter for the win.

Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

Natalya worked her first match in NXT in many years against Tatum Paxley. It was a solid match with Natalya going over with the sharpshooter.

Last week, Natalya appeared on the show with a promo segment with Coara Jade. It led to Natalya slapping Jade. Later in the show, Natalya announced that she was there to put the NXT locker room on notice. Paxley showed up and told her that she had been trying to prove herself to Diamond Mine and the rest of the locker room. Natalya said that she would get her chance.

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton in a singles match took place. The match was short and to the point. Stratton went over with her finisher.

This was a rematch as the two last squared off on the March 15 episode, a match that Stratton won.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar was the biggest match to be announced in advance. This was the best match of the night. There were two guys dressed in suits who attacked Escobar on the floor. Hayes went over with his finisher.

Post-match, Hayes said two weeks at Spring Break-In, the fans are looking at the next two-time North American Champion. Cameron Grimes came out and said that he’s on for the match. Solo Soka came out and laid out Hayes and Trick Williams.

The match was set up by a video that WWE uploaded over the weekend. Escobar said that Hayes was never worthy of being NXT North American Champion and threatened to remind Hayes of Hayes’ place.

Cameron Grimes defeated Hayes, Escobar, Solo Sikoa, and Grayson Waller in a five-way ladder match to win the title at NXT Stand & Deliver. On last week’s show, Grimes retained the North American Championship against Sikoa on NXT.