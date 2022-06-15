WWE NXT 2.0 Results (6/14): Breakker vs. Hudson, Title Bout, Six-Woman Tag Team Match

The June 14, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to retain the titles.

Fallon Henley (with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen) defeated Tiffany Stratton.

Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn.

The Dyad (with Joe Gacy) defeated Javier Bernal and Dante Chen. Post-match, Joe Gacy cut a promo.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson.

Giovanni Vinci (the former Fabian Aichner) defeated Guru Raaj.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Two Dimes and Stacks

Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Indi Hartwell defeated Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne.).

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Indi Hartwell took place with the babyfaces going over.

During it, there was an injury scare as Cora hit Gigi with a cannonball senton and went to pick up Gigi who did not get up before Cora quickly picked her up. Gigi was helped to the back. She came back out for an in-ring promo later at the next taping so she is seemingly fine.

What Did Bron Breakker Do?

There was a promo backstage with NXT Champion Bron Breakker where Duke Hudson confronted him. Hudson mentioned how he has a win over Bron. He challenged Bron for the NXT Title and Bron accepted.

Later in the show, Breakker defeated Hudson to retain his title. It was a one-sided beatdown. Post-match, Cameron Grimes came out to issue a challenge for the NXT Title at The Great American Bash special on July 5th. Grimes cut a promo on Bron discussing how Bron has been given more than Grimes has.

Title Match

The match opened up the show. The Creeds are really over with these local fans. Creeds hit their finisher for the win.

Giovanni Vinci Debuts

Giovanni Vinci (the former Fabian Aichner) defeated Guru Raaj in a singles match. He went over in a squash match with the powerbomb as his finisher.

Before the announcement, there had already been speculation that the role was for Aichner due to the fact the vignettes that have aired for him were shot in Vence and Aichner is from Italy. Aichner was shown in a suit but his face wasn’t shown until last week.

Time To Talk

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, Two Dimes, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde did a promo in the ring. Tony promoted them in the family and gave them some fancy watches. Tony gave Two Dimes a check and told him to go get a steak dinner. He gave Stacks another check.

Tony said that Wilde takes orders from him, not Santos. Tony told them in the family, they take an oath of silence and loyalty. He shook their hands.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams interrupted it. D’Angelo challenging Hayes for the NXT North American Championship was set up for the following week.