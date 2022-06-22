WWE NXT 2.0 Results (6/21): D’Angelo vs. Hayes, Grayson Waller In Action

The June 21, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon.

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (w/Stacks and Two Dimes.)

Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe (with Malik Blade).

Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen.

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend by DQ when Lash used Alba’s bat.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Tony D’Angelo

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Grayson Waller In Action

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

This match was set up last week when they got into a confrontation leading to a challenge from Sikoa. Waller eventually accepted the match.

WWE had these guys open the show and gave them plenty of time to have a good match with Waller going over.

Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro (w/Stacks and Two Dimes) in a tag team match. Two Dimes tripped Wilde and Strong hit a flying knee strike for the win.

This was the final appearance of Two Dimes, who was released by the company in the same week that this show was taped due to him failing a drug test. It’s been reported that he was told by WWE management that they might bring him back in a year.

The match was set up last week after Strong ran down the rest of the Diamond Mine. The Creed Brothers said they put Strong and Kemp in a match, but Strong didn’t like the idea. He was eventually talked into it.

Cameron Grimes Victory

Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe (with Malik Blade). Grimes went over with his finisher.

Grimes is slated to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker for the title at the Great American Bash special on July 5th.

Time To Talk

Toxic Attraction came out to the ring. They called the win from last week a fluke in an in-ring promo. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez interrupted.

Perez said that the best thing about dreams is who you get to share them with. Perez said one day she will become Women’s Champion, but for now, it would be much more sweeter to win the Tag Team Titles with her best friend

They wanted to challenge for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance interrupted and said that they’re still in the hunt. A brawl broke out.

Title Match

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Tony D’Angelo (with Stacks, Two Dimes, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde) to retain the title with the help of Santos.

Post-match, Tony, Stacks and Two Dimes stared down Santos, Joaquin, and Cruz.

Last week, D’Angelo presented Stacks and Two Dimes with expensive watches after they defeated Legado del Fantasma at NXT In Your House. D’Angelo said after his win, he wanted gold of his own, which brought out Hayes. After exchanging words, D’Angelo said he’d face Hayes for the North American Title and the match was booked.