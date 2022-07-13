WWE NXT 2.0 Results (7/12): Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

The July 12, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Tony D’Angelo and Channing Lorenzo defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

Giovanni Vinci def. Apollo Crews

Tatum Paxley (w/Ivy Nile) def. Kayden Carter (w/Katana Chance).

Sanga def. Duke Hudson.

Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner goes to a double countout.

Indi Hartwell def. Lash Legend.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose def. Roxanne Perez

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cameron Grimes Speaks

Bron Breakker successfully retained the WWE NXT Title against Cameron Grimes last week in the main event of Great American Bash. Post-match, Breakker was attacked by JD McDonagh.

Grimes came out for a promo where he talked about how he learned from last week and doing the right thing can still not be enough. He said losing the North American Title was just life and losing to Breakker was just life. He said he is destined to be a loser and crashed into the sun.

Out came JD McDonagh who talked about how after Grimes lost to Breakker, Cameron became old news. He said he was the latest news. Grimes called him an a**hole. They started to brawl before JD ducked out of the ring.

Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez

Last week, Perez and Cora Jade defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the Women’s Tag Titles. Following the bout, Perez announced that she would be cashing in the title shot that guaranteed her of winning the Breakout Tournament.

At the start of the show, Perez was attacked in the parking lot. Later in the night, Rose came out for the match and cut a promo about Perez isn’t women enough to step up and challenge her tonight. She said she runs NXT and that will never change. Cora Jade came out and said Rose can shut up because her night isn’t over yet because the fans were promised a championship match. Jade said she would step up and take the title from Rose. Perez came out and was selling her ribs.

The match started with Rose beating down Perez. Jade hit Perez in the back with the title and Rose hit the running knee strike for the win. Jade told Perez that she was shelfish before hitting her with the skateboard, which broke in half before it made contact.

Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci

Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci was booked in a singles match.

Their bout was set up in an in-ring promo segment on last week’s show. Vinci interrupted a Crews monologue and challenged him to face him.

The match opened the show and was one of the better matches of the night. Crews was distracted by a fan’s phone and then Xyon Quinn attacked Crews o the outside that led to Vinci hitting a powerbomb for the win.

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa in a singles match took place.

This match was made official after Sikoa interrupted a backstage promo segment involving Wagner last week.

The match ended in a double count out. Post-match, they continued to brawl. We are getting a rematch after that finish.