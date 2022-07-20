WWE NXT 2.0 Results (7/19): Title Match, Battle Royal

The July 19, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results



JD McDonagh def. Cameron Grimes.

Roderick Strong def. Damon Kemp.

Axiom def. Dante Chen via pinfall

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Zoey Stark won a battle royal

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Cora Jade Speaks

Cora Jade broke her silence on this show after costing Roxanne Perez last week in her match against Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title. Jade previously attacked Perez in the parking lot, but it was a mystery as to who did. After Rose beat Perez thanks to outside interference by Jade, Perez’s former best friend attacked her.

Jade did a promo in the ring about how she should have turned on Perez a lot sooner. She said that fans were originally behind her and she wanted to take her best friend along with her for the ride. The fans were behind Perez and they turned on Jade. She said Perez used her to get to NXT and Perez is a selfish bitch. Jade threw the Women’s Tag Team Title in the trash.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/154955263225099878

Ready To Rumble

A 20-woman battle royal to determine the new top contender to Mandy Rose’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship took place. Those part of the match included Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kianna James, Sarray, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Ivy Nile. Zoey Stark made her return.

Rose successfully retained the championship on last week’s show after Jade turned on challenger Roxanne Perez.

The match came down to Tiffany and Stark. They did some near elimination spots including when Tiffy’s foot hit the ground. Stark eliminated Tiffany and then Jade came out of nowhere to try to eliminate her, but it backfired and Zoey eliminated Jade for the win.

Axiom Debuts

Axiom (A-Kid) made his debut on this show when he beat a jobber in a one-sided bout.

There have been vignettes hyping his arrival. The latest one that aired last week featured a wrestler who was shown in a comic book store, then in a ring in a mask.

A-Kid last appeared on WWE programming on the May 26 episode of NXT UK where he lost to Charlie Dempsey in a match taped in April.

JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes in a singles match took place.

The match opened the show and was a fun back and forth match. JD went over with his finisher.

Last week, they had a confrontation as Grimes was interrupted when he was talking about his failure to capture the NXT title from Bron Breakker at The Great American Bash. McDonagh taunted Grimes over his loss. The two ended up getting into a brawl.

Later in the show, Breakker came out and cut a promo about how he hasn’t forgotten about what JD did to him. This led to JD appearing on the screen where he had a dummy and talked about the ligaments in the shoulder. JD said Grimes hurt Bron, but he will take him out.

Bron said if one day JD will have to face him. JD said an unnecessary evil has arrived in NXT. Bron called him out for a match.

Title Match

NXT UK Tag Champions Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen defended their titles against Pretty Deadly.

WWE set up this match last week when Briggs & Jensen were shown with Fallon Henley at their barwhen Pretty Deadly walked in, dressed like cowboys. They traded words before Henley stopped the fight and said if Pretty Deadly wanted a match, they could get it.

The match took place in the second hour and ended in outside interference thanks to Fallon helping out her guys.