WWE NXT 2.0 Results (7/5): Breakker vs. Grimes, Three Other Title Matches

The July 5, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez def. Toxic Attraction to become the newWomen’s Tag Team Champions.

Trick Williams def. Wes Lee.

Tiffany Stratton def. Wendy Choo.

Carmelo Hayes def. Grayson Waller to retain the North American Championship.

The Creed Brothers def. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp to retain theTag Team Championships.

Bron Breakker def. Cameron Grimes to retain NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

NXT Title Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes was the main event of the show. WWE set up the match a few weeks ago when Grimes challenged Breakker to a title match.

Grimes said last week that he decided to go after Bron because he doesn’t have a back-up plan because wrestling is just that because he couldn’t make it in the NFL. Bron said next week, he will spear him in half and will make him regret challenging for the title. They brawled with Grimes tossing Bron into the turnbuckle and it popped off. Grimes said that he might not be able to beat him 100%, but maybe he can if Bron isn’t.

The match saw them go back and forth. In the end, Bron hit a spear for the win. After the match, JD McDonagh, formerly known as Jordan Devlin, laid out Bron by putting him through a table.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction defended the titles against Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Jade and Perez won a number one contendership match by defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last week. The two teams confronted one another the previous week leading to a brawl over who should face Toxic Attraction next.

The match opened the show and went back and forth. Mandy Rose got removed from ringside due to outside interference. Perez hit her finisher on Jayne for the win.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller took place.

Last week, Waller asked Hayes if he could sign some memorabilia. This led to Hayes agreeing, but later found out that he had unwittingly signed a contract for a title defense.

The match saw Waller have a few moments where it looked like he was going to win it. Trick Williams got involved until Wes Lee took him out. Hayes hit a codebreaker and the leg drop off the top for the win.

Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

NXT Tag Team Champions Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp was booked.

Strong and The Creed Brothers confronted one another in a backstage segment on last week’s show after dissension in a tag team match against The Dyad and Joe Gacy led to a defeat. Strong was upset so he challenged The Creeds to a title match for next week.

The match was the co-main event. The Creeds were in control for the majority of it. Kemp ate the pinfall. Post-match, The Creeds helped Kemp up while Strong looked frustrated and stared at the Creeds.