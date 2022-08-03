WWE NXT 2.0 Results (8/2/22): Two Title Bouts, Championship Summit

The August 2, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile, and Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Mandy Rose defeated Sarray

Axiom defeated Duke Hudson

The Creed Brothers defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jensen

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend

Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Tag Team Bout

Julius Creed & Brutus Creed vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo took place.

This match was set up after last week’s show that saw Lorenzo, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro defeat The Creed Brothers, Roderick Strong, and Damon Kemp in the eight-man tag man event.

The finish of the match saw Elektra hand Tony a crowbar. Santos Escobar showed up and punched Tony with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted. Julius hit Tony with his finisher for the win.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz took place for the vacant NXT Women’s Titles.

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) appeared last week to set up the match in a backstage segment. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade had been champions, but Jade turned on Perez on the July 12 NXT episode, then threw her Tag title belt in a trashcan.

The match opened the show. Nile eliminated Feroz for the first elimination while Chance hit Paxley with a codebreaker and Jayne tagged herself in to roll up Paxley for the elimination. Chance and Carter hit Jayne with their 450-Reverse DDT combo to give Chance the win on Jayne.

Non-Title Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match took place.

Rose hit Sarray with her running knee finisher for the win.

There was a backstage segment where Rose convinced Cora Jade to take out Zoey Starks ahead of Heatwave as if Starks can’t compete then Jade would be the #1 contender.

Championship Summit

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and JD McDonagh had a championship summit ahead of their title match on the August 16th edition of NXT.

JD cut a promo about how he sees fire in Bron’s eyes and he wants to stomp it out. He said that he has no respect for Bron because all he sees in Bron is a roadmap to success and he will make him scream. JD said he will be the next NXT Champion.

Bron said JD is special and he has studied what JD did in NXT UK. He said JD might be one of the smartest people to step in the ring with. Bron said everyone has a plan until he breaks them in half. Bron said when the title is on the line, he’s an animal and promised to put JD in a lot of pain. JD signed the contract in blood by pricking his finger with a pin.

Open Challenge

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes issued an open challenge on this show.

This was set up when Hayes announced on Twitter that he would be celebrating his birthday this week by defending his title on this show in an open challenge.

Hayes and Trick Williams cut a promo about how it’s time to celebrate his birthday. Hayes said he is a money player and all he makes is money moves.

Giovani Vinci ended up making his entrance, but Nathan Frazer sprinted to the ring to end up take the challenge. Melo to hit Frazer with the top rope Scissors Kick for the victory.