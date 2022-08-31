WWE NXT 2.0 Results (8/30/22): Worlds Collide Build, Main Roster Stars Appear

The August 30, 2022, episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida, at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT 2.0 Results

Grayson Waller def. Apollo Crews

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile v

Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend def. Briggs, Jensen, and Henley

Andre Chase def. Charlie Dempsey

Zoey Stark def. Kiana James

Gallus def. Diamond Mine

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Ricochet Returns

In the final segment of the show, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes did a promo in the ring about how he’s offended that he wasn’t given an opponent at Worlds Collide. He said he’s not a secondary champion.

Ricochet walked out and told them to shut up. He challenged Hayes to a title match at the show and it was made official. Ricochet laid him out.

Final Build

This was the go-home edition of NXT for Sunday’s Worlds Collide event where NXT Champion Bron Breakker will meet NXT UK Tyler Bate in a title unification bout.

There was a backstage segment with Breakker and Finn Balor. Finn said that he made the NXT Title the best title out there and gave him some advice. He said that he has beaten bigger guys than him and for Bron not to underestimate his opponent. Tommaso Ciampa also talked with Bron.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat unification title match will happen at Worlds Collide.

There was a backstage segment where Shayna Baszler told Rose that she better unify the titles or nothing she has done will mean anything.

Gunther talked with Bate backstage.

"I'm here to remind you that this title has a legacy."



Tyler Bate just ran into @Gunther_AUT backstage on #WWENXT! ?#NXTWorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/UULJq5UEPp — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller in a singles match took place.

The match goes back to a segment on last week’s NXT where Crews was a guest on the debut edition of “The Grayson Waller Effect” talk show. Crews referred to Waller as a “low-budget Miz.”

The match opened the show. It ended when Waller was sent out of the ring, but got back in right away and hit a jumping cutter for the win.

Six-Person Tag Team Match

Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley vs. Elton Prince, Kit Wilson & Lash Legend was booked.

The match was lengthy with the heels mostly in control. It ended when Joe Coffey delivered a boot to Jensen, which allowed Prince the opportunity to roll him up for the win.

Six-Man Tag Team Bout

Diamond Mine (Brutus Creed, Julius Creed & Damon Kemp) vs. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey & Wolfgang) was booked.

The match served as the main event. Strong argued with the Diamond Mine, and Gallus capitalized by pinning Kemp.

Post-match, Pretty Deadly came out followed by Briggs and Jensen for a brawl. The locker room cleared out to brawl.

Non-Title Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley took place. The champs retained after Chance hit her finisher.

Paxley and Nile were two women that Chance and Carter beat in the Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Elimination Match to win the gold, on the August 30 episode of NXT 2.0.

Post-match, they cut a promo about wanting to be fighting champions, but since no one from NXT UK will step up, they’re going to throw a party in the parking lot at Worlds Collide. Out walked Nikki A.S.H and Doudrop. Doudrp said that instead of dancing in the parking lot, they do a dance in the ring and challenge them to a title bout at Worlds Collide.