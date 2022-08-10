WWE NXT 2.0 Results (8/9/22): Rounds Match, Stark vs. Jade

The August 9, 2022 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Nikkita James defeated Kiana James

Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams

Ariana Grace defeated Thea hail

Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong

Pretty Deadly defeated Enofe and Blade

Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade

Zoey Stark competed against Cora Jade in preparation for her match with Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship at Heatwave on August 16.

On the July 19th edition of NXT, Stark was victorious in a 20-woman battle royal to claim Rose’s title as the top challenger.

The match served as the main event. This was a fun back and forth match that saw Jade try to cheat with her weapon, but Roxanne Perez took it away. Stark hit her finisher for the win.

Rounds match: Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Trick Williams competed against Wes Lee. Carmelo Hayes appears to be Lee’s likely opponent for the NXT North American championship, but Lee must first defeat Williams.

This was a boxing bout with hybrid rules as there was a takedown. This was the closest thing to Brawl for All on WWE television in years. Williams got the first pinfall after kicking the man in the face. They took off the boxing gloves and then it turned into more of a match. Lee went over after knocking him out.

Post-match, Carmelo Hayes cut a promo about how he will remain North American Champion no matter who steps up. Gionvani Vinci confronted him and challenged him to a match at Heatwave. Hayes accepted and said he will put him on a t-shirt and it won’t be designer. They brawled before being separated.

Tied at one fall apiece, @_trickwilliams and @WesLee_WWE are going deep into the final rounds.



Who will hit that knockout blow? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/u1oAjnyAzV — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2022

Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

Nikkita Lyons competed against Kiana James. Last week, the two exchanged backstage promos with one another.

The match opened the show. Lyons went over in the short match with her finisher. Post-match, James laid her out with a steel chair.

Tony D’Angelo & Santos Escobar final accord

Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar appeared in a “final accord” segment. On last week’s program, Escobar made a comeback and denied D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo the opportunity to win the NXT Tag Team titles.

They met in a park at night and had a sit down. Santos said last week was just business. Tony said he told Santos to stay in his lane and reminded Santos that he works for him. Santos reminded him that he’s not a champion. Santos said this arrangement was never going to work. Tony wants him to go back to work for him. Santos challenged him to a match at Heatwave and if Santos loses then he will leave NXT for good, but if he wins then they get their freedom. Tony wanted a street fight.