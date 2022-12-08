WWE NXT Deadline Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT Deadline.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday appears to be finalized as only five matches have been announced.

So far, two normal NXT titles are on the line, but none are expected to change hands. Some of the more notable odds include Carmelo Hayes expected to win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match, while Cora Jade is favored to win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match.

Winners of these matches will receive a title match for the NXT women’s and Men’s top titles that are currently held by Mandy Rose and Bron Breakker.

WWE NXT Deadline Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: