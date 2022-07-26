WWE NXT Peacock Special to Air on Same Day as AEW All Out (Report)

WWE is planning to hold the next premium live event for the NXT brand on Sunday, September 4, the same day as AEW’s next pay-per-view, All Out, according to internal messaging at WWE.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news today. There’s no word yet on the name of the show. All Out is slated to air at 8 pm Eastern with the pre-show airing one hour earlier.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that WWE was “tentatively planning a major NXT show for late August, with 8/20 and 8/27 being looked at as possible dates.” It’s unclear what changed. WWE holds its Clash at the Castle event on September 3rd.

It should be noted that it’s unclear whether this event will run head-to-head in primetime against the AEW PPV. The show will take place in Orlando, likely at the Performance Center, although the venue is not confirmed.

The report also noted NXT’s next special TV episode will be Tuesday, August 16, branded “Heatwave,” formerly used as PPV events by ECW. The announcement is expected to be made tonight on NXT television.

WWE will also hold NXT TV tapings on September 20, and 27 will be taped on September 14.

This upcoming event will be NXT’s fourth special event on Peacock and the WWE Network since the last TakeOver show in August 2021.