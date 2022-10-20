WWE NXT Reportedly Planning Next PLE on Same Day as ROH Final Battle

Ring of Honor will hold its next PPV event on December 10th. ROH Final Battle will live from the University of Texas at Arlington with a start time of 4 PM ET.

AEW President Tony Khan also spoke with Sports Illustrated earlier this week and said that there will be “great news” soon in regard to a weekly TV show for Ring of Honor.

We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows,” Khan says. “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023. Tony Khan on the future of ROH via Sports Illustrated

.@ringofhonor #FinalBattle is coming to @utacollegepark in Dallas/Ft. Worth TX on Saturday, December 10! Get your tickets to witness this annual #ROH event LIVE!



?? Tickets (starting at $25+fees) go on-sale Friday 11/4 at 10am CT https://t.co/QXOgSKed9D | https://t.co/vrln7Khlk4 pic.twitter.com/vjAR8040S4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 19, 2022

WWE Planning Show The Same Day As ROH Final Battle

WWE reportedly is planning an event on the same day as ROH Final Battle. The company employed a similar strategy against AEW All Out weekend, with Clash at the Castle and an NXT event happening the same weekend.

In a new report from Fightful Select, NXT talent were informed that December 10th is the date internally scheduled for the next WWE NXT Premium Live Event.

The show is rumored to be related to the “Deadline” trademark recently filed by WWE but that has not been confirmed.

While the shows will be on the same day, the companies will not be going head-to-head. ROH Final Battle is scheduled to air in the afternoon, while the unnamed NXT event will be at night.

Fightful’s report also notes that the NXT PLE will likely be held in the Performance Center and is expected to be announced at the Halloween Havoc event this Saturday.