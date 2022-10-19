WWE NXT Results (10/18): Fyre vs. Deville, Main Roster Stars Appear

The October 18, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Rhea Ripley defeated Roxanne Perez

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Channing Lorenzo

Alba Fyre defeated Sonya Deville

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Wes Lee and Oro Mensah

The Good Brothers and Cameron Grimes defeated The Schism

Quincy Elliot defeated Xyon Quinn to become the co-host of Halloween Havoc.

Cora Jade defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Final Build

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh will headline Saturday’s Halloween Havoc.

On this show, WWE brought in Kevin Owens to be the moderator for an in-ring segment, which was the final segment. Owens called JD a creepy weirdo and he needs a shower just looking at JD.

JD said he’s been on his best behavior since he became #1 contender. He said that Bron was the one to spear Dragunov.

Dragunov said that at Worlds Collide, he knew Breakker is beatable. Dragunov said he will recapture the title that should’ve been his in the first place. Bron said that he’ll lose the title over his dead body.

Owens said that he appreciates the intensity, but he sees JD is trying to get them to tear each other apart and he can just walk away from the title. He said that they can’t let that happen.

A brawl broke out with Dragnunov standing tall. Austin Theory came out with the announcers speculating Theory has come home for the NXT Title.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Last week, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are now the top contenders for the NXT Tag Team titles after Cameron Grimes attacked Joe Gacy and the rest of the Schism at ringside. Later, backstage, Gacy announced a three-on-one handicap match for the following week, claiming that Grimes had no allies. While it was true that he couldn’t trust anyone in NXT, Grimes reassured McKenzie Mitchell backstage that this didn’t apply to the entire WWE.

The match was kept short. Anderson hit a spinebuster, then tagged in Gallows and the two delivered Magic Killer for the win.

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville was booked in a singles match.

Deville made an unexpected debut on last Tuesday’s NXT and attacked Fyre after she had defeated Jacy Jayne. When Jayne and Gigi Dolin joined the assault, they drove Fyre through a table. Deville later claimed that she and Mandy Rose remained friends and that they would take on Fyre during a backstage promo.

The match ended when Fyre pulled Dolin in front of her and Deville hits her with a knee and Fyre rolled her up for the win.

Post-match, Toxic Attraction jumped Frye. Rose came out and said she made the wrong decision by abducting her. She said she will be more callous and vicious at Halloween Havoc. Rose tried to attack Fyre, but Fytre stopped her and they had a staredown.

Stacks’ Mystery Opponent

Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing, which ended up being Shinsuke Nakamura, took place.

Last week, D’Angelo met Stacks backstage and expressed disappointment in him for losing against Wes Lee. He promised to wrestle a chosen opponent on this show. Stacks pressed D’Angelo for information about his opponent, but he remained silent.

The match came to a close after Nakamura landed a kick to his head, then sent him to the outside with a Kinchasa. He tossed him back in the ring and delivered a second Kinshasa for the win.

Pick That Opponent

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade will take place in a weapons wild match at Halloween Havoc. Ahead of that show, Perez and Jade picked each other’s opponents.

Perez wrestled Rhea Ripley while Jade worked with Rodriguez.

Perez lost to Ripley in the opening segment. Judgment Day came out with Ripley. The finish saw Dominik Mysterio distract Perez from the outside, allowing Ripley to deliver a head butt and follow it up with Riptide for the win.

Jade vs. Rodriguez took place later in the night. Raquel hit Jade with her kendo stick multiple times and was DQ’d. Perez ran out and attacked Jade from behind. They brawled until Jade was laid out with the babyfaces standing tall.