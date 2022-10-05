WWE NXT Results (10/4): Tag Team Match, Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner

The October 4, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Oro Mensah

Andre Chase (with Bodhi Hayward & Thea Hail) defeated Von Wagner (with Mr. Stone) in a North American Championship Qualifying Match

Wendy Choo defeated Lash Legend

Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne) in a number one contenders match

Julius Creed defeated Duke Hudson

Pretty Deadly defeated Brawling Brutes

Qualifying Match

A qualifying match for the North American title ladder match at Halloween Havoc took place that saw Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner.

The match saw Von go over with his finisher despite Chase being over. A brawl broke out after the match with everyone that has qualified thus far.

Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Carmelo Hayes have already qualified for the bout. The third match in the best-of-three series between Axiom and Nathan Frazer will determine the fifth qualifier for the Halloween Havoc ladder bout.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Stark and Lyons went over in the match. It’s still not clear when the Tag Team Championship Match will take place.

Pretty Deadly’s State of the Commonwealth address

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly held a State of the Commonwealth address.

They were out with a podium in front of them and wearing old royal attire with white wigs. They cut a promo about how great they are. They said they would be the NXT Tag Team Champions forever. Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne came out to see how tough they are face to face. This set up a tag team match later in the show.

Pretty Deadly beat them in the main event after Imperium got involved. Post-match, Briggs & Jensen and Malik Blade & Edris Enofe came out for a staredown.

The Grayson Waller Effect

There was a Grayson Waller Effect segment with Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Waller noted that he was live on Instagram and brought them out. They went back and forth about their problems. Perez said that they wanted to be like the Four Horsewomen. Perez said at Halloween Havoc she will leave her behind and go out to achieve her own dreams. Jade said Perez is just internet hype and not good enough to be part of this generation. Perez said nobody bought Jade’s act of being nice, Jade turned and showed her true colors. In two weeks, they will pick their opponents for each other. Their match at Halloween Havoc will be a spin the wheel match. Waller spun the wheel and it was revealed they will have a weapons wild match. They brawled until security broke them up.