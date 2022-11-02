WWE NXT Results (11/1): Bron Breakker Returns, Mandy Rose Celebrates

The November 1, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Grayson Waller defeated R-Truth

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail

Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal

Zoey Stark defeated Indi Hartwell

Cora Jade defeated Valentina Feroz

Pretty Deadly def. Bron Breakker and Wes Lee to retain NXT Tag Team Titles

Let’s celebrate

Mandy Rose had her one-year NXT Women’s Championship celebration.

Rose defeated Alba Fyre to successfully defend the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. In her first championship match, she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on October 26, 2021, at Halloween Havoc.

Toxic Attraction praised Rose for making them dominate and how much they’ve helped her. They aired a video package recapping their success. Rose said that she was a barbie doll before coming to NXT and she bet on herself to rebuild herself. She called it the greatest decision she’s ever made. She said that ratings and numbers don’t lie. She said that fans didn’t think she could hold the titles. Fyre came out to attack the group and put Dolin through a table.

Bron Breakker returns

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a triple threat match in the main event of Halloween Havoc.

In an interview from last week, Apollo Crews revealed that Breakker would be a guest on the show the following week. As Grayson Waller was now behind him and will be competing for the championship he set his sights on when he returned to NXT earlier this year, he also indicated wanting to contend for it.

On this show, Bron commended Wes Lee for working his way up the ranks to win the North American Championship. He also praised Julius Creed for defending the career of his brother. Breakker was interrupted by NXT Tag Team Champions Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly, who cracked jokes about Breakker.

Breakker asked Pretty Deadly what they wanted. Wilson argued that they were deserving of greater ceremony than Bron or Wes. Wes acts as if he’s in a Lifetime series, according to Wilson. When Wes Lee arrived, he urged Pretty Deadly to stop talking. Prince stated that he didn’t respect Wes and that they needed to discuss Pretty Deadly right away. Bron challenges them to a title match with Lee being his partner.

The match saw Carmelo Hayes knock Lee off the top rope and Lee was pinned. Post-match, Von Wagner laid out Breakker while Crews looked on.

?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lYoulYrTcb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 2, 2022

R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller in a singles match took place.

Last week, R-Truth made an unexpected appearance to announce that he was prepared to host Halloween Havoc, which had already happened a few days before. A match between Truth and Waller was set up for this week following conversations with both Wes Lee and Waller.

Truth caught Waller with a Tope Con Hilo, but his foot caught the top rope. During the commercial break, he was checked on.

The ref called for the bell when the show cut back and Alicia Taylor announced Waller as the winner via ref stoppage. Post-match, Waller took the mic and bragged about beating a veteran. He said NXT is Waller’s house and ain’t nothing gonna change that.

R-Truth se ha lesionado en esta caída y no tiene buena pinta para nada. Uf. #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/IrBTk5FtfH — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 2, 2022

Schism sit-down interview

Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Raine) had a sit-down interview.

Raine was unmasked last week and revealed as the newest member of Schism, after a mysterious hooded figure had been spotted on NXT for several weeks. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s oldest daughter is Raine (Simone Johnson). In her debut, Raine cut a brief promo.

On this show, Gacy said that Raine chose them and not the other way around because her entire life, people have been asking and wanting something from her. The group talked about how fans compare them to other groups and none of that is true. They said that they are not responsible for Vic’s reactions. Raine said that no one brainwashed her and the group can do so much more together than on her own. She said that Cameron Grimes doesn’t get to turn them down and get away with it. Gacy will wrestle Grimes next week.

Odyssey Jones is back

Odyssey Jones made his in-ring return on this show when he beat Javier Bernal.

Following their attempt to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles, Malik Blade & Edris Enofé were treated to a party by Jones on the NXT program that aired last Tuesday. Jones hasn’t participated in an NXT televised match since December 2021 due to a ruptured patellar tendon that occurred in January.