WWE NXT Results (11/15): Two Title Matches, Shawn Michaels’ Statement

The November 15, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

NXT Champion Bron Breakker def. Von Wagner

Indus Sher (Veer Mahan & Sanga) def. George Cannon & Ariel Dominguez.

JD McDonagh Apollo Crews def.

The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) (w/ Joe Gacy & Ava Raine) def. Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs (w/ Fallon Henley)

Indi Hartwell def. Tatum Paxley

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose def. Alba Fyre in a last woman standing match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

NXT Women’s Championship Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on this show.

This was a rematch from Halloween Havoc where Fyre had the title won before Toxic Attraction helped Rose retain the title.

The match saw Fyre take control early with an outside dive. However, things went back and forth with various weapons being used including trash cans. At one point, Fyre hit a front senton off the top rope to the floor. Rose dropped a ladder and it may have landed on the left arm of Fyre. Fyre planted Rose on a trash can. Rose tossed her off the barricade and Fyre’s head hit the ring steps. Fyre tossed her into the ring apron. Isla Dawn appeared and spit in the face of Fyre before tossing her off the ladder through the announce table and that’s how Rose won.

Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh in a singles match took place. JD McDonagh addressed Crews about a potential match two weeks ago. Ever since returning to NXT, Crews has been trying to take on Bron Breakker. Last week, McDonagh beat Axiom when the referee halted the action because Axiom was unable to continue.

The finish saw McDonagh go for a Top Rope Moonsault on Crews, but Crews evaded and hit the Standing Ovation Slam (One-Hand Spinebuster) on McDonagh for the pinfall win.

Post-match, Breakker had a staredown with Crews, indicating the next feud.

Shawn Michaels’ Statement

Shawn Michaels appeared on this show to issue a statement on the NXT Deadline event that takes place on December 10th. So what was his big announcement?

Michaels said the brand is focused on developing talent, but also innovation as there will be two Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline on December 10th – one for the men and one for the women.

Five stars will compete in the match that will last 25 minutes where they will battle each other and the clock. Two stars will start the match and every five minutes a new star will enter the bout until all five are in the ring. The goal is to have the most falls (pinfalls, submission, DQ) by the time the clock hits 25 minutes. Each fall a star earns they get one penalty while if a star loses a fall then they must enter a penalty box for 90 seconds. The winner of each match will get a title match against the NXT and NXT Women’s Champions. The participants will be revealed in the coming weeks.

.@ShawnMichaels unveils a revolutionary NEW match never done before in WWE history for NXT Deadline! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ekfGcvo8oY — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2022

Contract Signing

Booker T hosted a contract signing between North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes ahead of their match on November 22nd.

Hayes vowed to walk away with the title. Lee stated that everyone knows how much hard work he had to put in to get to this spot. Lee said when he beats Hayes, he will make everyone know that he is the new standard in NXT as the North American Champion.

They both signed the contract before having a staredown to end the segment.

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended the title against Von Wagner on this show.

The match opened the episode and saw Wagner dominate the majority of it. In the end, Von did a powerslam spot for a near fall and got into the face of the referee before pushing Robert Stone off the apron. Bron pinned him to retain the title after hitting a spear.