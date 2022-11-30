WWE NXT Results (11/29): Hall of Famers Appear, Dijak in Action

The November 29, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results



Roxanne Perez def. Indi Hartwell.

Dijak def. Dante Chen.

Grayson Waller def. Duke Hudson

Kiana James def. Fallon Henley.

Axiom def. Javier Bernal

Von Wanger def. Malik Blade

Toxic Attraction def. Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Nikita Lyons

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell in a singles match took place. It opened the show and they had a solid bout. Perez went over with a sunset flip powerbomb.

This match happened after weeks of backstage arguments and bad blood.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Katana Chance, Kayden Carter and Nikita Lyons vs. Toxic Attraction in a six-woman tag team match was booked.

Backstage last week, Lyons stepped up to the challenge and offered to team with Carter & Chance to take on Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

The match served as the main event. It ended when Lyons sold a knee injury before Dolin and Jayne hit their tag team finisher for the win.

The Participants

Shawn Michaels called on X-Pac, Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze to help announce the competitors for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge Matches that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at NXT Deadline.

There was a backstage segment with all of the Hall Of Famers discussing and coming up with the names. They mentioned Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Von Wagner, and Grayson Waller.

So who are the competitors? Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, and a wild card to be determined make up the men’s match. The Women’s match will see Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James and a wild card to be determined.

Axiom vs. Von Wagner vs Andrade in the wild card match while Wendy Choo vs Indi Hartwell vs Fallon Henley in the wild card match for the women will take place next week.

The rules of the match reads like, “Five Superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute match as they battle each other and the clock. Two Superstars will start the match, and every five minutes a new Superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.The Superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, respectively.”

Here are the competitors for the FIRST EVER Men's Iron Survivor Challenge ?

#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/C3BqzjhprW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 30, 2022

Here are the competitors for the FIRST EVER Women's Iron Survivor Challenge ?

#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1eWnLb77I1 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 30, 2022

Dijak Returns

Dijak made his in-ring return on this show one week after making his return to television. He beat Dante Chen in a quick squash match with a version of the GTS. Post-match, Dijak said that was an example of justice. He said that NXT is a place of refuge, but he’s here to take care of any soft men.

DIJAK's brand of justice is ready to be served on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/aYuWnd3eJw — WWE (@WWE) November 30, 2022

WWE aired teaser videos for weeks leading up to his return last week. He returned and attacked Wes Lee after he had retained his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes in the main event. The show ended with Dijak laying out Lee with Feast Your Eyes.

Dijak worked under the T-Bar name on the main roster before returning to NXT with a character change. He had been called up from NXT in 2020 as part of the Retribution group.