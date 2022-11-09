WWE NXT Results (11/8): Title Match, The Grayson Waller Effect Segment

The November 8, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes

Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca

Charlie Dempsey defeated Andre Chase via throwing in the towel

Channing Lorenzo defeated Hank Walker

JD McDonagh defeated Axiom via ref stoppage

Damon Kemp defeated Brutus via DQ

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Five Minute Challenge

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a five minute challenge took place.

On last week’s episode, The Creeds insisted Kemp abide by the rules from Halloween Havoc. Kemp acknowledged his acceptance of the stipulation but did not provide a date.

The match saw Brutus jump Kemp from the get go and beat him down. Kemp tried to use a chair, but Brutus shot it down. Brutus hit him with a chair for the DQ.

Title Match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

Stark expressed her disappointment on last Tuesday’s NXT episode that she and Lyons had won the titles the previous week only for the referee to overturn their choice, resulting in Chance and Carter retaining the titles after the contest had resumed. Later, she was frustrated to the point of losing a match to Indi Hartwell.

The match served as the main event and was a solid match. The champs went over with their finisher. Post-match, Stark turned heel and attacked Lyons.

Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy in a singles match took place.

For weeks, Gacy has been trying to recruit Grimes to join his Schism group.

The finish saw Grimes go to the top rope but was shoved by Raine. Gacy caught Grimes with the Handspring Lariat for the win.

The Grayson Waller Effect

WWE booked the Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner.

On the November 15 episode of WWE NXT, Von Wagner will face Bron Breakker for the championship. In the last moments of last week’s show, Wagner attacked the champion.

The match was announced by Grayson Waller in a video shared on social media on Sunday. He also revealed that Breakker and Wagner would be guests on his talk show.

So what happened? Robert Stone said the fans never gave Von a chance because they judged him. Von said the fans can complain about him on social media, but it doesn’t matter because he’s here to be champion.

A tweet noted that a fan couldn’t wait to see Bron be dethroned. Waller teases beating Bron for the title. Bron said NXT is all about the future and he used to be that, but he is now the guy and if someone wants the title then they have to take it from him. Bron said no one will take it away from him.

Von said that he is dangerous and next week, he will ragdoll him around the ring. They had a staredown to end the segment.

Axiom vs. JD McDonagh

Axiom vs. JD McDonagh in a singles match took place.

McDonagh just defeated Ilja Dragunov on the episode from October 25. Prior to that, Bron Breakker defeated McDonagh and Dragunov in a triple-threat NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc.

In the last moments of last week’s broadcast, McDonagh was also seen walking toward Apollo Crews in the distance. Axiom recently lost a best-of-three match against Nathan Frazer. On the October 11 episode, he was defeated by Frazer in the third and decisive match.

The match saw JD go over with his finisher and the referee stopped it.

Post-match, JD did a promo about how it was a warning to the rest of the locker room and noted that he was looking at Apollo Crews.