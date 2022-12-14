WWE NXT Results (12/13): Deadline Fallout, Women’s Title Match

The December 13, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results



Wes Lee def. Channing Lorenzo

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne def. Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile via DQ

Odyssey Jones def. Von Wagner

JD McDonagh def. Brutus Creed

Lyra Valkyria def. Amari Miller

Duke Hudson def. Damon Kemp

Roxanne Perez def. Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women’s Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

WWE NXT Deadline Fallout

NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event of NXT Deadline. Following the bout, Grayson Waller laid out Breakker ahead of their New Year’s Evil match next month after Waller won the men’s Iron Survivor Match.

Roxanne Perez won the women’s Iron Survivor Match to earn a shot at NXT Women’s Champion Mandy rose.

Roxane Perez and Grayson Waller opened the show. Waller was bragging about himself when Perez told him to shut up. Waller said Perez peaked at 21 because there’s no way she’s ever beating Rose. Breakker said that Waller is wrong and Perez is the ironwoman of NXT and put her over. Breakker said Perez is the future NXT Women’s Champion. Waller vowed to become the new NXT Champion by outsmarting Breakker.

Breakker chased off Waller while Rose laid out Perez with a title shot. Perez demanded that Rose put her title on the line tonight.

The Main Event

Rose put her NXT Women’s Title on the line against Perez in the main event.

Rose dominated the majority of the match with Perez making a comeback at the end. Rose hit her finisher for 2. Perez rolled her up for 2.

Tag Team Bout

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile took place. The match didn’t last long as Nile and Paxley were tossed into NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who were on commentary. A brawl broke out and the DQ was called.

We're gonna need more officials at ringside! It's breaking down in a hurry on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/7hWvmApuap — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2022

New Day Celebrate

The New Day came out to celebrate their NXT Tag Team Title win after beating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. Woods bragged about Kingston’s 15 Tag Team Champion. Woods pointed out how he had the first-ever NXT match and it was against Big E. Pretty Deadly came out and they wanted a rematch.

The New Day agree to give Pretty Deadly a rematch if they recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen come to the ring with an American flag. Pretty Deadly declined and gave Briggs and Jensen a title match next week.

Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

WWE booked Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones in a singles match.

The match was kept short. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe got involved and Jones hit his finisher for the win.

Lyra Valkyria Arrives

Lyra Valkyria made her in-ring debut in a match against Amari Miller.

The match was short and all Valkyrie. She went over with a frog splash.

In a promo last week, Valkyria said that according to legend, the Morrigan would take form of a crow, and the crow would foretell who would be victorious in a battle. She has earned a feather for every match she has won.

Valkyria is the former Aofie Valkyrie, who wrestled for WWE’s NXT UK brand in 2020 and 2021. Her most recent appearance happened on the August 26, 2021 edition of NXT UK, winning a no disqualification match against Jinny.