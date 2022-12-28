WWE NXT Results (12/27): Creed vs. McDonagh, Lee vs. D’Angelo

The December 27, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh

Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade

Scrypts defeated Ikemen Jiro

Lyra Valkyria defeated Lash Legend

Scisim defeated Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

Julius Creed defeated JD McDonagh. JD missed a moonsault off the top rope and Creed hit a sliding lariat. The match opened the show and was as good as expected.

Post-match, Indus Sher confronted The Creed Brothers and set up a match at New Year’s Evil. They vowed to take them out.

Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

Wendy Choo defeated Cora Jade with a top rope splash. This was the second match on the card.

Choo got an early jump to start off the match. It ended when Choo hit her finisher for the win.

Drew Gulak Is Back

Drew Gulak came out for a training segment and was accompanied by Hank Walker.

He showed other NXT wrestlers the proper way to apply holds. Charlie Dempsey came to the ring and set up a match for next week.

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo. This served as the main event. It was a good back and forth match with near falls towards the end.

Stacks attempted to interfere, but Dijak took him to the back, allowing Lee to score the win with his finisher.

Grayson Waller Speaks

There was a backstage segment with Bron Breakker where he was asked about spearing Grayson Waller last week and Waller having a steel plate on.

Bron said that he fell into his trap and he’s all recovered. He said that he plans to call him out tonight. Bron was informed that he wasn’t at the show. A video with Waller was shown and he praised Bron before noting that he’s smarter than Bron. Waller said that he went home to prepare for the match. Waller vowed to bring the NXT Title back home.