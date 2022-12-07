WWE NXT Results (12/6): Wild Card Matches, New Day Sets Up Deadline Match

The December 6, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results



Axiom def. Andre Chase and Von Wagner

Charlie Dempsey def. Hank Walker.

Tony D’Angelo def. Xyon Quinn.

Isla Dawn def. Thea Hail

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe.

Indi Hartwell defeated Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Final Build

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend the title against Apollo Crews at NXT Deadline. So what did WWE do for the final build of this main event match?

They went on a fishing trip where they talked trash in a friendly way. That was it.

Drew Gulak Appears

Charlie Dempsey, who is the son of William Regal, had a match with former security guard Hank Walker. Midway through the match, Drew Gulak appeared and watched on as Dempsey won his match. Post-match, Gulak walked away and was impressed with what he saw.

New Day Appears

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) had a segment where they read a ‘Christmas story’. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) interrupted.

Woods and Kingston issued a challenge to Pretty Deadly with NXT Deadline. A brawl broke out with New Day standing tall. The match has been formally announced.

The New Day vs Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships at #NXTDeadline! ?@TrueKofi@AustinCreedWins#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FYr8kOKCEm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 7, 2022

Iron Survivor Challenge Men’s Wild Card Match

Von Wagner vs. Axiom vs. Andre Chase in a Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match took place.

The match opened the show and was solid. Axion went over when he hit a running knee strike to Von.

The Grayson Waller Effect

Waller roasted a fan about not being able to get laid then mocked Axion for wearing a turtleneck. He also roasted JD for being a garden gnome and Hayes for being a loser and an A-hole. JD said Hayes has been protected since he arrived in NXT. They all talked trash before getting into a brawl.

Iron Survivor Challenge Women’s Wild Card Match

Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell in a Iron Survivor Challenge wild card match took place.

The other competitors in the upcoming bout include Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez.

The match served as the main event and saw Heartwell go over after Wendy hit a splash to Fallon and was tossed to the floor before Heartwell hit her in the back with a strike.

Tony D’Angelo Back in Action

Tony D’Angelo returned to the ring when he took on Xyon Quin.

Stacks and D’Angelo met Dijak in the parking lot during last Tuesday’s NXT episode, and D’Angelo thanked him for what he had done to Wes Lee the previous week. It wasn’t for him, according to Dijak. Lee’s reign as champion is about to come to an end, according to D’Angelo, who claimed that he is now allowed to make his return.

The match saw Tony quickly take out Quinn with his finisher. Post-match, he called out Lee, who came out to the ring. Lee told him to wait until he is done with Dijak and then they can settle their business. Tony said that he doesn’t wait for anyone.

Dijak said that he plays by a different set of rules. He told Lee to keep his mind out of his way. He said neither of them will stop him from decimatingNXT.