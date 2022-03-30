WWE NXT Results (3/29): Last ChanceQualifying Match, LA Knight & MSK vs. Imperium

The March 29, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Imperium def. MSK & LA Knight.

Ivy Nile def. Tiffany Stratton.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/Fallon Henley) def. Legado del Fantasma

Von Wagner def. Bodhi Hayward.

Joe Gacy (w/Harland) def. Draco Anthony.

Nikkita Lyons def. Sloane Jacobs

Cameron Grimes def. Roderick Strong and A-Kid

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Final Showdown

Bron Breakker is slated to challenge NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver this Saturday so what did WWE do to further build it? They aired video packages with each star talking about the importance of the match.

Ziggler said that this isn’t just NXT 2.0, but rather DZ 2.0. He said that he’s doing all the media because everyone wants to talk with him and not Bron. For Breakker, WWE just aired a video package of his path to destruction. They did acknowledge Rick Steiner being Bron’s father.

One More Chance

Roderick Strong vs. Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid in a Last chance qualifying match for Stand & Deliver was booked. Strong, Grimes, and A-Kid all lost their original qualifying bouts.

The match was saved for the main event and could’ve gone a little bit longer as it was that good. These guys worked hard and had elements of the old NXT in terms of work rate. Grimes went over when he hit a double stomp to Strong.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Solo Sikoa, and Santos Escobar have already qualified for the ladder match. A brawl with everyone in the match broke out to close the show.

LA Knight & MSK vs. Imperium

LA Knight and MSK vs. Imperium took place in a tag team match.

The bout was set up on last week’s NXT episode where LA Knight confronted and attacked Gunther while challenging him to a Stand & Deliver match. Barthel and Aichner made the save for Gunther, while MSK ran in to save Knight.

Barthel and Aichner will defend the NXT Tag Team titles against MSK and The Creed Brothers in a three-way at Stand & Deliver.

The match opened the show. Aichner levels Carter with a stiff clothesline for the pin to win.

Who will leave NXT #StandAndDeliver this Saturday with the NXT Tag Team Championship?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/bWCJMz4e27 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 30, 2022

Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner

Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner in a singles match took place. The match was set up in a vignette last week.

The match was fine and a brawl that ended with Wagner hitting his side slam for the win. Post-match, he attacked Jacket Time who were at ringside on commentary.

Joe Gacy vs. Draco Anthony

Joe Gacy and Draco Anthony finally took place. Gacy hit his back handspring clothesline for the pin to win. After the match, Gacy stands tall with Harland as the music hits.

This match has been building up for weeks as Gacy has been trying to recruit Anthony to his side. This includes interrupting workouts and bothering him in the parking lot.