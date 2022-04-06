WWE NXT Results (4/5): Title Match, Cameron Grimes Speaks

The April 5, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) def. Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner).

Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson goes to a double countout.

Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) def. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend.

Bron Breakker def. Gunther to retain NXT Title

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Title Match

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) will get a rematch for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai

Gonzalez and Kai won the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles from Dolin and Jayne on the Stand & Deliver pre-show this past Saturday.

This marked their second reign as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. They reunited on NXT last week when Gonzalez saved Kai from a beatdown by Toxic Attraction.

The match had plenty of time and they put on a solid performance. There was a near fall where Jayne knocked Raquel off the apron and hit a superkick to Kai for 2. Wendy Choo came out, but was tossed into the steel steps by Mandy Rose.

Jayne and Dolin hit their finisher to Raquel for the win.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend was booked in a singles match.

This match was set up following a “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” segment where they had a heated confrontation. Legend interrupted Lyons’ victory celebration to state she was not finished with the prospect. She wanted to put an end to her business.

The match took place in the second hour and they tried their best. Lyons hit a superplex for 2. Lyons went over with her finisher.

Cameron Grimes Speaks

New North American Champion Cameron Grimes addressed his title victory on this show. At Stand & Deliver this past Saturday, Grimes beat Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa in a ladder match to become the champion.

Grimes said his single parent father made him into the man he is today. He said that for the past three years, he has been busting his butt to prove that he belongs in WWE. Solo Solkoa came out and challenged him for a title match. Grimes said he respects him and he sees Solo as someone who has fought to be where he is today. Solo said that championships run all through his bloodline. Grimes accepted the challenge.

.@CGrimesWWE is taking the NXT North American Title 2 THA MOON! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/J0nRRL67Qz — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022

Bron Breakker vs. Gunther

Although Dolph Ziggler retained the WWE NXT Title over Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver this past Saturday, Breakker beat Ziggler to win the title for a second time on Monday’s Raw.

So what happened on NXT this week with these two stars? Breakker opened the show with a promo. Some of the fans were chanting that they wanted Ziggler while the others said that they didn’t. Bron got booed. Bron said that this past weekend was a big one from the Hall Of Fame induction of his father and failed at Stand & Deliver. After watching WrestleMania, he decided to challenge Ziggler and got his title back on the biggest Raw of the year. Gunther came out and said that all he cares about is the NXT Title. Gunther said the title means you are the best in NXT and Bron isn’t the best until he steps into the ring with him. Bron challenged him to a match tonight.

The match saw Gunther pretty much dominate and Bron was selling his tail off. There were a few near falls to prove that Bron wouldn’t quit. Bron fought back and hit his finisher for the win.

Post-match, Rick Steiner was seen locked in a shark tank. Joe Gacy said let’s see if we can teach this dog new tricks.