WWE NXT Results (5/17): Bron Breakker Answers, Santos vs. Tony

The May 17, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams.

Lash Legend def. Tatum Paxley to advance to the Breakout Tournament Semi-Finals.

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) def. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (w/Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp).

Grayson Waller def. Andre Chase (w/Bodhi Hayward).

Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James to advance to the Semi-Finals of the Breakout Tournament.

Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer declared a no contest due to interference from Von Wagner.

Santos Escobar def. Tony D’Angelo

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Bron Breakker Answers Joe Gacy

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker answered Joe Gacy on this show after Gacy asked him to join his movement.

After Breakker beat Gacy to retain the title two weeks ago at Spring Breakin’ Gacy and his followers kidnapping Breakker following the bout. Last week, Gacy invited Breakker to join him during an in-ring promo.

This week, Bron came out and said that after everything they’ve gone through, Gacy can kiss his ass. He said that he’s not coming after him to beat him, but to put him unconscious. Gacy appeared in the crowd and said Bron has a long history of violence. Gacy said their journey is not over and Bron rejected an opportunity of a lifetime. Bron accepted his challenge for another match. Gacy said it’s time to up the stakes. Gacy said the stip of the match is if Bron gets DQ’d then he will lose the title. Bron accepted.

The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders

The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders in a tag team match took place.

The Creeds defeated The Viking Raiders at Spring Breakin’ after a distraction from Roderick Strong. Last week, Strong introduced Damon Kemp as the Diamond Mine group’s newest member. Now the group includes The Creeds, Ivy Nile, and Strong.

The match saw some outside interference by Strong and Julias told him that he didn’t need him after tossing out of the ring. This led to Viking Raiders hitting their finisher for the win.

Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams was booked.

Grimes will defend the North American Title against Hayes at the In Your House special on June 4th. Grimes has agreed to then defend the title against Sikoa next if he gets by Hayes.

The match opened the show and they got some time to work a good match with the heels dominating most of it. Solo won it with a splash off the top rope on Hayes.

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo in a singles match took place.

These two stars have been feuding for several weeks. The two have abducted each other’s associates on NXT as of late despite having a sitdown meeting.

They looked to settle the score. The bout headlined the show and was back and forth. Tony went to get his crowbar, but he didn’t have it. Instead, Santos grabbed brass knuckles and hit Tony in the face with it for the win.