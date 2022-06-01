WWE NXT Results (5/31): Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer, Women’s Championship Summit

The May 31, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Pretty Deadly defeated Diamond Mine

Cora Jade defeated Elektra Lopez

Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn

Solo Sikoa defeated Duke Hudson

Grayson Waller defeated Josh Briggs

Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James

Cameron Grimes defeated Nathan Frazer

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Thea Hail’s Announcement

Thea Hail stated in a pre-tape last week that she would be graduating from high school and had been accepted to many colleges. She said she would announce what college she’s going to on this show.

This week, footage aired of Hail graduating High School. Thea went to a press conference seat with a bunch of College caps in front of her. She teased going to Notre Dame, but said she’s going to attend Andre Chase University…

Latest Build

WWE did the final build on this show for the upcoming match between Joe Gacy and NXT Champion Bron Breakker at this Saturday’s In Your House special.

Gacy did a pre-taped promo about how Bron used to watch his father wrestle all over the world and would wrestle with his brothers at home. He saw his father’s strength and power. He took his talents to the football field and went to the redzone. Gacy said Bron knew his aggression needed to be in the squared circle and rose up the NXT rankings. He said he learned everything about Bron from his time with Rick Steiner. Gacy said Bron’s family handles things with violence and wants Bron to bring all of his anger so he can become NXT Champion.

Gacy was interviewed backstage and said he wouldn’t lose the title to Gacy. There was the sound of Gacy laughing and bron freaked out, but before he tossed a TV, he calmly put it down. Bron said being predictable wasn’t a weakness and he plans to rip Gacy apart.

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez

Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez in a singles match took place.

This match was set up last week when Jade appeared in the crowd during Lopez’s match against Alba Fyre and after Fyre won, Lopez smacked the popcorn out of Jade’s hand.

The match saw Jade make a late comeback before going over with her finisher.

Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer

Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer in a singles match took place.

This bout came before Grimes defends the North American Title against Carmelo Hayes at In Your House.

The bout was saved for the main event. It was a fun match that had elements of the old NXT. Grimes went over with his finisher. Post-match, Hayes attacked Grimes, but Grimes got the better of him.

Women’s Summit

WWE booked a Championship Summit featuring Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne & NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Wendy Choo, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Rose will defend her title against Choo while Dolin and Jayne will defend their titles against Chance and Carter at Saturday’s In Your House special.

Last week Chance and Carter attacked Dolin and Jayne backstage as they were walking with Rose to the ring. They also brawled around ringside during a match between Rose and Indi Hartwell. After Rose defended the NXT Women’s title against Hartwell, Choo attacked her and dumped a bag full of balls on Rose before holding up her title.

They signed the contracts for the matches. Toxic Attraction bragged about how they’ve been champions for a reason and the challengers are over their heads.Rose cut a promo about she’s better than Wendy, who launched a spit ball on her. They brawled and Wendy put her through a table.