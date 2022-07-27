WWE NXT Results (7/26): Eight-Man Tag Team Match, Title Bouts Confirmed

The July 26, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Grayson Waller def. Wes Lee.

Apollo Crews def. Xyon Quinn.

Zoey Stark def. Gigi Dolin.

Giovanni Vinci def. Andre Chase.

Tony D’Angelo’s Family def. Diamond Mine



Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

It’s Official

JD McDonagh came out cutting a promo and teasing he could hurt anybody by breaking their collarbone, including a planted fan and Vic Joseph. He then called out NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breaker stated at Heatwave on August 16th, they will meet and next week, they’ll make it official. JD took a cheap shot and Bron knocked him down. JD took a blood capsule, which was caught on camera.

Opening Segment

Zoey Stark opened the show with an in-ring promo. Last week, Stark made her return to television after she had been out of action since October when she suffered a torn ACL & meniscus in a three-way tag team ladder match where she and Shirai were defending the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Stark won a battle royal to earn the right to be the next #1 contender for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Title.

Stark talked about how she returned to NXT four months ahead of schedule and was originally told she would be out of action for over a year. She said she didn’t know if the fans would remember her. Cora Jade came out and cut a promo about how she had the match won until Stark ruined her moment. Stark called Jade a piece of trash.

Rose came out and mocked them and said neither of them can beat her. Stark challenged Rose to a title match tonight. Gigi Dolin challenged Stark to a match tonight. Stark will get her title match at Heatwave on August 16th.

Stark went over in their match with her finisher. Post-match, Jade attacked Stark until Roxanne Perez ran out to make the save.

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn in a singles match took place. Quinn dominated the majority of the match, but it was Crews who went over cleanly.

Ever since Crews made his return to NXT, Quinn has been reminding him that he is the next big star and will be waiting for his title shot. Quinn recently cost Crews his match against Giovanni Vinci.

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Tony D’Angelo’s Family (D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, and Channing Lorenzo) vs. Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, & Damon Kemp) was booked in an eight-man tag team match.

Last week, Strong and Kemp were working a singles match when D’Angelo’s Family interrupted as he and his crew beat down The Creed Brothers.Strong raced back to check on Julius & Brutus Creed before challenging them to a match.

This was the main event of the show that ended with Tony hitting his finisher on Julius.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward

Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward was set up last week when the Chase U bus blocked Vinci in the NXT parking lot.

Hayward hasn’t wrestled on NXT since March when he lost a singles match to Von Wagner. The former Fabian Aichner has won three straight since being repackaged as Vinci.

This was a really good match with Vinci going over.