WWE NXT Results (8/23): Lights Out Match, Dexter Lumis Appears

The August 23, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Gallus defeated Briggs and Jensen via countout

Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal

Blair Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell

The Dyad defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner

Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton in the Lights Out match

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Opening Segment

WWE NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker opened the show.

Heatwave’s main event last week featured Breakker defending his NXT Championship against JD McDonagh. Following the contest, Bate entered the ring wearing the NXT United Kingdom Championship ring. Breakker and Bate held up their respective title belts as the night came to a close. Breakker and Bate’s champion-versus-champion contest appears to be scheduled for WWE’s Worlds Collide event on Sunday, September 4.

Breakker opened the show by calling out Bate so they can talk. Bate cut a promo about how he has respect for Bron and he’s not here to collect air miles. He said he will be the first and last NXT UK Champion. He said with NXT Europe around the corner, he wants to unify the NXT UK and NXT Titles.

Bron said he knows how good Bate is and such a threat to his title. When he thinks of NXT UK, he thinks of Bate. Bron said this isn’t NXT UK, but rather NXT where the greatest superstars are at. Bron said there should be one NXT Champion and said let’s make some history by doing a unification title bout at Worlds Collide.

After Ilja Dragunov had to relinquish the championship due to injuries, Bate was named NXT United Kingdom Champion. At an NXT UK television taping in July, Bate won the championship, but the victory has yet to be broadcasted.

WWE also booked a non-title bout between NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and Von Wagner. This match between Bate and Wagner featured

Lights Out Match

Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton met in the Lights Out match.

On last Tuesday’s episode, Stratton and Choo discussed their ongoing feud, including Choo’s attack on Stratton two weeks ago while the lights were off in her dressing room. In addition to the arena being darker during the bout, Choo said that everything she did to Stratton would be permissible in the Lights Out match.

The match was saved for the main event. They darkened the arena and used various weapons. It was basically a hardcore match in the dark. Wendy hit a splash off the top rob for the win.

NXT UK Tag Team Title Bout

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defended the NXT UK Tag Team Titles against Gallus.

On last week’s program, Gallus made their NXT debut by attacking Diamond Mine when they were talking in the ring. In a later backstage interview, they confronted Briggs and Jensen, claiming they had held the crowns for 497 days.

The match ended in a no contest after eight minutes. Diamond Mine ran out to brawl with Gallus. Security ran out to separate the two factions.

Triple Threat Match

NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport in a title unification bout at Worlds Collide in a promo segment following Davenport’s match against Indi Hartwell.

During the segment, Dexter Lumis showed up. Lumis and Hartwell hugged in the ring and kissed to pop the crowd. Lumis handed Hartwell a caricature painting before being arrested.