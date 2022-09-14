WWE NXT Results (9/13): Hayes Defends, Steel Cage Opener

The September 13, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly def. The Creed Brothers.

Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend.

Quincy Elliott def. Sean Gallagher.

Joe Gacy & Cameron Grimes def. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James & Arianna Grace.

Solo Sikoa def. Carmelo Hayes to win North American Title

Mandy Rose’s Next Opponent

Mandy Rose came out for a promo where she touted her success as the NXT Women’s Champion. She said she took out the two best women in NXT UK history at Worlds Collide. Rose said that Toxic Attraction will continue to pick up wins.

Alba Fyre came out where she did a promo about how she comes from a long line of warriors and then a brawl broke out.

Carmelo Hayes Defends

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Von Wagner, Wes Lee, or Joe Gacy could have been the latest challenger as a fan vote determined Hayes’ challenger.

It turned out to be Solo Sikoa as Hayes took out Lee earlier in the night. The match served as the main event where Solo was portrayed as the babyface and sold his knee throughout the match. Solo hit a powerslam then connected with a splash off the top rope for the win.

Opener

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly vs. The Creed Brothers opened the show in a steel cage match. A fan vote determined whether this was a tornado tag match, a no DQ match, or a steel cage match.

The match was solid and featured a suplex near the top of the cage. Near the end of the match, Julius was handcuffed to the cage. Pretty Deadly hits Spilled Milk for a second time to pick up the win.

Let’s Tag

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner was booked.

WWE set up this bout last week as D’Angelo and Stacks were enjoying a coffee backstage when Grimes met them. If he would like to join his family, D’Angelo enquired. Grimes objected. Eventually, a fight broke out, and Grimes was knocked out because of the 2-on-1 advantage.

That partner turned out to be Joe Gacy, but Grimes didn’t pick him. Instead, Gacy just came out randomly. The match ended with Gacy going over with his finisher. Grimes told him after the match that he didn’t need him so Gacy laid him out.

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend took place in a singles match.

Henley and Legend have been involved in a conflict, with Henley supporting Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and Legend supporting Pretty Deadly. On the final NXT before Worlds Collide, Henley, Briggs, and Jensen were beaten by Legend & Pretty Deadly. The NXT Tag Team Champions were later established after Pretty Deadly won in a four-team match at Worlds Collide.

The match ended when Henley delivered an insiguri for the win.