WWE NXT Results (9/27): Pub Rules Match, Halloween Havoc Main Event Confirmed

The September 27, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes.

Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller

Nikkita Lyons defeated Kayden Carter

Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed ended in a no contest

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo via referee stoppage.

Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules Match.

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

Joe Gacy (with The Dyad [Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid]) defeated Cameron Grimes. The person in the red hoodie was seen again in the crowd.

Gacy has attempted to recruit Grimes for his Schism faction in recent weeks, but Gacy has rebuffed him.

Ilja Dragunov Sets Things Up

Ilja Dragunov cut a promo about winning the NXT UK Title and being forced to relinquish it. JD McDonagh exchanged words with him over Ilja taking JD out of NXT UK. Bron Breakker walked out and said he was waiting on Dragunov to show up. Bron said the title isn’t going anywhere. JD said that due to him being the #1 Contender, Ilja and Bron should fight each other for the right to face him.

Bron mentions due to being a Steiner, he’s good at math and he has 33 1/3 chance of beating both of them at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat match.

No Contest

Damon Kemp vs. Brutus Creed ended in a no contest as Damon used a chair several times to beat down Brutus.

There were several referees running out to stop him as he was yelling at Brutus and the camera. Julius didn’t come out to save Brutus.

Non-Title Match

Mandy Rose (with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane) defeated Fallon Henley in a non-title match. Rose went over with her finisher.

Post-match, Rose cut a promo about Alba Fyre as she conquered two divisions while Fyre has been tossing around wood. Fyre who came on the screen and mentioned she’d be coming for the Women’s Championship. She said that she doesn’t believe in warnings. She set a thing on fire that said “and new.”

Pub Rules Match

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeated Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus in a Pub Rules Match. Various weapons were used including tables, trash cans and more.

Briggs and Jensen hit their finisher on Mark Coffey, who had a garbage can wrapped around him, to win the match.