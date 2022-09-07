WWE NXT Results (9/6):  Worlds Collide Fallout, Main Roster Stars in Action

The September 6, 2022 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Results

Doudrop and Nikki ASH defeated Toxic Attraction

JD McDonagh defeated Wes Lee.

Meiko Satomura defeated Roxanne Perez

Ricochet defeated Trick Williams

Axiom defeated Nathan Frazer

Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate defeated Gallus

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom in a Best of Three Rounds Match was booked. It was originally slated for last Sunday’s Worlds Collide, but it was moved without explanation to this show.

The match came to a close when Axiom hit Frazer with a Superman Punch for a two count. Axiom hit Frazer with his jumping superkick finisher for the win.

.@Axiom_WWE picks up the first win in the best of 3 series with @WWEFrazer!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rHiCZBi0VZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2022

Wes Lee vs. JD McDonagh

Wes Lee vs JD McDonagh in a singles match took place. The match was back and forth. It ended when McDonagh kicked out of a Sunset Flip. McDonagh hit Lee with a Devlin Side for the win.

Fallout

NXT Champion Bron Breakker beat NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in the main event of Worlds Collide to unify the titles.

Tyler Bate cut a promo to open the show about how proud he is to be the first and last NXT UK Champion. Gallus came out and said that Bate let the UK down and let the NXT UK brand down. They wondered what happened to the big strong boy.

Bate said that Gallus also didn’t win at Worlds Collide. Gallus attacked Bate until Breakker ran out to make the save. Breakker said the worlds unify tonight as they will kick their ass. This set up a tag team match.

b i g s t r o n g b o i#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/v5MggUp1xN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 7, 2022

Bate hit his finisher for the win to Joe Coffey. JD McDonagh attacked Bate after the match.

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams

Ricochet vs. Trick Williams took place.

Ricochet lost to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Worlds Collide in an NXT North American Title bout because of outside interference by Williams.

The match ended when Ricochet hit Trick with the Recoil and then a Shooting Star Press for the victory.

Nikki ASH & Doudrop vs. Toxic Attraction

Nikki ASH & Doudrop vs. Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) went down.

Nikki and Doudrop lost to Katana Chance & Kayden Carter for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at Worlds Collide.

The match ended in just over 10 minutes after Doudrop caught Dolin, hit her with a Michinoku Driver and connected with a running crossbody for the win.