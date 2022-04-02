WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. The card for the show that takes place this Saturday appears to be finalized as 6 matches have been announced.

So far, five normal NXT titles are on the line, with two titles expected to change hands. Some of the more notable odds include Bron Breakker favored to win the NXT Title while The Creed Brothers are expected to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Saturday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: