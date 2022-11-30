WWE NXT Teases Arrival of NXT UK Star with New Name

The women’s division of WWE NXT will soon see the arrival of Lyra Valkyria, judging by a teaser video during this week’s episode.

During the show, footage of a woman running in a forest was played, with narration by Valkyria in both Gaelic and English.

The 26-year-old Superstar said that she is “ready for a new battleground,” namely WWE NXT.

Lyra Valkyria

Joining WWE in 2020, Valkyria originally worked under the name Aoife Valkyria and defeated Amale in her in-ring debut for NXT UK in January of that same year.

The following month, Aoife Valkyria briefly toured with WWE NXT, working with names including Aliyah, Mia Yim, and Taynara Conti (now AEW‘s Tay Melo.)

Returning to NXT UK in September 2020, in a winning effort against Isla Dawn.

Valkyria remained undefeated before suffering a loss to Meiko Satomura in April 2021.

Valkyria lost to Jinny in July 2021, thanks to interference by Joseph Conners, but would defeat Jinny the next month in a No-DQ match, in which Conners was in a shark cage.

The losses to Satomura and Jinny mark Valkyria’s only two defeats since joining WWE.

Before WWE

Like many Irish Superstars in WWE, Valkyria cut her teeth in Over the Top Wrestling, where she is a former OTT Women’s Champion.

Valkyria’s origins in wrestling began in 2015 in Fight Factory Pro Wrestling, where she became the first woman to win the promotion’s Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The Valkyria name comes from Valkyria Cain, the protagonist of the Skulduggery Pleasant book series by Derek Landy.