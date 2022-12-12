WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Pitched for Possible Main Roster Call-Up

WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner could soon find his way to the main roster, Fightful Select reports.

Von Wagner, the son of former WWE Superstar Beau Beverly, signed with the promotion in 2019 and debuted in NXT as part of the NXT 2.0 relaunch last year.

During his first night at NXT, Wagner unsuccessfully challenged for the vacant NXT Championship in a fatal four-way match.

Main Roster

Despite being on NXT programming for little over a year, WWE has main roster plans for the second-generation Superstar.

In their report, Fightful notes that they’ve heard Wagner’s name mentioned as someone WWE considers a main-roster call-up.

Wagner’s call-up was reportedly approved last year but ultimately did not happen.

The NXT Superstar has already had multiple main roster appearances, competing on WWE Main Event and also working dark matches for WWE SmackDown.

Prior to earning the Von Wagner name, the second-generation Superstar competed on an episode of Raw Underground in 2020 in a losing effort to Riddick (now Madcap) Moss.

Slow and Steady

Von Wagner, like all NXT Superstars, is working his way to the main roster, but call-ups could become less frequent in the coming months.

In their report, sources within WWE who spoke to Fightful said there will be a more “slow and steady” flow of NXT talent brought up to the main roster.

It is also reported that talent can expect “less years-long evaluation periods in NXT.”

There’s no word on who else WWE’s backstage team has considered for a main roster call-up from NXT.