WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results: Three Title Unification Matches, Main Roster Stars in Action

WWE NXT Worlds Collide aired live on Peacockfrom Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results

Carmelo Hayes (c) def. Ricochet to retain the North American Title.

The Creed Brothers def. Gallus, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly (w/Lash Legend) in a Four-Way Elimination Match to become the Unified Tag Team Champions

Mandy Rose def. Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to become the Unified Women’s Champion

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) def. Nikki A.S.H. & Dewdrop to retain the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Bron Breakker def. Tyler Bate to to become the Unified NXT Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defended their titles against Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop.

The match was kept pretty short with the challengers mostly dominating in a solid match. The finish happened when Toxic Attraction came out and Nikki took them out with a dive. Carter and Chance hit their tag team finisher for the win on Doudrop.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defended his title against Ricochet.

The match opened the show and it was back and forth with outside interference by Trick Williams. Both starts went for a springboard crossbody and they collided. Ricochet hit a super kick and Hayes kneed him in the throat. The finish saw Hayes catch him with a cradle.

Title Unification Match

NXT Tag Team Champions Diamond Mine vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs & Jensen vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus in a title unification bout took place.

The first elimination was when Jensen fell off the top rope and Gallus hit their finisher to him while the second elimination came when The Creeds pinned Gallus with their finisher. Damon Kemp speared Wilson before hitting Jiulus with a chair and laid him out with a back breaker while the referee was down. Prince pinned him.

Triple Threat Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a title unification match took place.

Originally, it looked like WWE would do a normal title unification bout between Rose and Satomura, but since Davenport was the #1 contender for the NXT UK Title, she was added to the bout.

The match ended when Meiko hit her finisher to Belair and Rose kneed her in the face before pinning Belair for the win.

Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate in a title unification match took place in the main event.

Bate was the one to challenge Breakker for the match after Breakker retained his title following a successful title defense at Heatwave.

The match featured one of Bron’s best thus far thanks to Bate. A few notable moments included when Bron hit a clothesline off the top rope then a sitdown powerbomb for a near fall. It all ended when Bate went for a clothesline and Bron speared him for the win.