WWE Official Adam Pearce Announces When He Will Return To TV

WWE Official Adam Pearce hasn’t been featured on television as of late. He most recently was involved in a storyline with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown.

Ronda was “suspended” following her matchup against Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at this year’s SummerSlam. Rousey thought she had the match won but her shoulders were on the canvas while she had a submission move applied to Liv Morgan.

The controversial finish led to The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacking Liv and the referee of the match. Ronda will battle Liv Morgan once again for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the upcoming Premium Live Event on October 8th.

Earlier this month, Ronda appeared on the blue brand and announced that her suspension was lifted. Adam Pearce made it known that the decision wasn’t his and referred to Ronda as a “b****”. It didn’t go well for the WWE Official as the UFC legend locked him in an armbar in the middle of the ring.

The authority figure took to Twitter today to provide an update to the WWE Universe about his absence from television.

He said that he was lucky that his property did not get damaged during Hurricane Ian but some of his neighbors were not so lucky.

Pearce announced that he will be returning to work this Monday night on RAW at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

I didn’t think I’d come off of vacation and have less than a day to get my house as ready as I could for a near Category 5 hurricane, but somehow we managed to do that. I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who sent well-wishes and good vibes, because it was hairy for a while there. I certainly appreciate it, I know my family does, and I wanted to say thank you for that.So with that, I’m ready to go back to work and it looks like we are on the other side of this thing now. I’ll be able to get out of my subdivision after being flooded in and I’m looking forward to getting to the Twin Cities on Monday for Monday Night RAW. It’s been a while and I’m looking forward to getting back.

H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling