WWE Official Adam Pearce Requests Information About Kidnapped RAW Star

WWE official Adam Pearce is determined to find a WWE Superstar that was kidnapped during this week’s episode of RAW.

The Miz and Ciampa battled United States Champion Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles in a tag team match tonight on the red brand. The action spilled out of the ring and AJ connected with a Phenomenal Forearm and leaned against the barricade for a breather. A mysterious man appeared behind AJ and grabbed him but security quickly broke it. The man was then escorted out of the arena and the match continued.

The Miz capitalized on the distraction and beat down Styles outside the ring. He then leaned up against the barricade for a moment and Dexter Lumis showed up. With a crazed look in his eyes, Dexter dragged The Miz all the way up the stairs and out of the Scotiabank Arena. The tag team match ended in a no contest, but Lashley opted to level Ciampa with a Spear anyway.

After RAW went off the air, Adam Pearce took to Twitter to get the word out that The Miz is nowhere to be found. If you or anyone close to you have seen The Miz, please contract WWE official Adam Pearce with the information.