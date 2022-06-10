WWE Officials Impressed by Rising SmackDown Talent

It appears one WWE SmackDown superstar has left a good impression on key company officials.

It’s no secret that WWE is in need of some stars. Roman Reigns, the company’s top dog, has taken a reduced schedule thanks to a new deal. Cody Rhodes is out of action for several months due to a torn right pec.

In particular, however, the SmackDown roster has been depleted but there’s one emerging star who seems to have impressed the movers and shakers under Vince McMahon‘s empire.

Gunther Makes Good Impression

(WWE)

Fightful is reporting that Gunther has looked stellar in the eyes of “people of influence” within WWE.

It may explain why the man long known as “WALTER” is already receiving a WWE Intercontinental Title shot early in his main roster run.

He’ll be challenging Ricochet for the gold on the June 10 episode of SmackDown.

Gunther made significant changes to his body in preparation for a main roster callup. The former NXT UK Champion also moved to the United States. He insisted that WWE never pressured him to move, rather he felt it was something that was long overdue.

It was said in the report that Gunther’s dedication is why he’s gained a strong reputation with WWE officials.