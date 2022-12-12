WWE Officials Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ With NXT Star’s Recent Performance

The future is looking bright for a certain WWE NXT superstar.

Last week on NXT Level Up, one of the WWE’s newest signees made quite an impression after showing off her new finishing maneuver. Former collegiate athlete Sol Ruca battled, and defeated, Valentina Feroz on the Friday show, electrifying the crowd after delivering an insane imploding cutter off the corner turnbuckle to Feroz.

The move consisted of a backflip transitioning into an explosive cutter, similar to a modified RKO. According to Fightful Select, Ruca’s move and overall performance highly impressed “numerous WWE sources,” and they were “very happy” with the virality it generated. Pro-Wrestling NOAH talent Dante Leon has also used the move in the past.

Among the WWE officials impressed, was Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who shared his praise for the 23-year-old. “Future is SO bright,” he wrote via Twitter.

Sol Ruca, real name Calyx Hampton, originally reported to the WWE Performance Center this past March, before completing her first ever match on June 24 at an NXT live event in Florida. There, she teamed with Solo Sikoa to defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton. Ruca previously attended the University of Oregon, where she competed on the school’s Acrobatics & Tumbling team. In addition, she received NCATA Individual Event National Championship honors.

Though she only made her debut in June, Sol Ruca has garnered some more opportunities on NXT Level Up, and the main NXT show. On NXT’s Tuesday night show, the soulful surfer has tackled the likes of Amari Miller, Indi Hartwell, Elektra Lopez, and Zoey Stark, with a victory over the former.