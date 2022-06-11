WWE’s Omos Is Ready for a 100,000-seat Show in Africa

WWE is unquestionably the biggest wrestling promotion around and the company’s influence can be felt all around the world.

While much of the company’s work takes place in the United States, WWE will travel to Cardiff, Wales this September for their Clash at the Castle event.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium can hold up to 74,500 fans, but one Raw Superstar is ready for an even bigger event in the continent of Africa.

Omos’ is Confident

Speaking on BT Sport WWE, Raw Superstar Omos discussed Clash at the Castle, which is happening after Drew McIntyre promised a Premium Live Event in the UK.

When asked if a WWE PLE could ever happen in the near future on African soil, Omos was positive that an event will come soon enough.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, we can definitely have a 100,000 or more sold out show in Africa.” Omos to WWE’s The Bump

Omos gave the South African capital of Johannesburg as an example of where this hypothetical Premium Live Event.

While Johannesburg is home to the two largest stadiums in Africa, neither has the capacity to sell out 100,000 seats.

The FNB Stadium in the Gauteng region of Johannesburg has a capacity of 94,736, while the Ellis Park Stadium, also in Gauteng can hold 62,567 fans.

Wrestling and Africa

The African continent has a close relationship with Wrestling, including having its own promotions.

Perhaps the biggest promotion is the AWA (African Wrestling Alliance) which was founded in 1995 as the African Wrestling Federation.

WWE has also made several trips to Africa over the years, with two title changes happening during a tour in 2007.

During a live event in Capetown, Paul London and Brian Kendrick captured the World Tag Team Championships from Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch.

On the final night of the tour, Cade and Murdoch won the titles back in Johannesburg.