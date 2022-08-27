WWE Possibly Opening More Performance Centers to the Public

In July 2013, WWE opened its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, a state-of-the-art facility where recruits and Superstars could train.

The Performance Center also allows talent to work on non-physical aspects of the job, including entrances, and develop their skills on the mic.

In more recent years, the Orlando Performance Center has been the home of NXT 2.0 and NXT Level Up.

Tourist Attractions

WWE has certainly made use of its Performance Center, but now the facility could be used for a different purpose.

PW Insider reports that WWE has been considering turning the Performance Center into a publicly-attended venue that would allow fans to tour the area.

WWE is gauging interest with a survey sent to fans on their mailing list, to see whether fans would be willing to go to a Performance Center.

PW Insider added that the facility would serve as a “roadside attraction” for fans visiting the area.

Future Locations

WWE currently has two Performance Centers, one in Orlando, Florida, and a second in London, England, which was opened in 2019.

The survey sent to fans adds that WWE is considering opening more Performance Centers that would serve this ‘tourist attraction role in addition to being a place for talent to hone their skills.

Atlanta, Georgia, Dallas, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Tampa, Florida are all listed as potential markets for WWE.

A potential idea being floated around is for these new Performance Centers to be set up in prominent locations such as within a mall or similar cultural hub, where there is a lot of foot traffic.