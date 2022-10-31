WWE Partners with Wheel of Fortune

WWE and Wheel of Fortune have announced a partnership for early next year leading into WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

New Day’s Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and won over $96k for the Gamers Outreach charity.

Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune after trying to get on for years was an unreal experience. I loved every second of it and thank you all for watching! #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/60DW2hIxo8 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

TONIGHT! Catch me on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9pm est on @ABCNetwork



Does @TheVannaWhite teach me how to crochet? Tune in to find out! pic.twitter.com/9xXKdJgmY4 — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 30, 2022

Woods then posted a video last night after his appearance on the show and announced that there will be a full week of Wheel of Fortune with WWE Superstars.

What’s going on? WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, here. And y’all know that I love Wheel of Fortune. I got a chance to be on the show, meet a bunch of the people. Pat Sajak, Vanna White. And I am here to announce that maybe you get the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune with your favorite WWE superstars because WWE and Wheel of Fortune are coming together to do a full week of WWE on Wheel of Fortune. So hurry up and go to wheeloffortune.com right now to upload your contestant application and you might get the chance to spin the wheel while standing next to your favorite Superstar, which is obviously me. See you guys there.

H/T: 411Mania

Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here https://t.co/oTrsESZgds @WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/SYw7u9FLQR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022

Wrestling fans can also apply to be a guest on the show and pick which WWE Superstar they want to play Wheel of Fortune with. You can apply to be on the show here.

Wheel of Fortune also sent out a call for contestants. The episodes will be filmed in early 2023 and air in late March as WWE gears up for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It's lit pic.twitter.com/V1XoAs7ktv — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 31, 2022

In addition to being a WWE Superstar, Xavier Woods runs a very popular gaming channel on YouTube. He was a part of the G4 revival but the network was recently shut down by Comcast.