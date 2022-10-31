WWE Partners with Wheel of Fortune

WWE and Wheel of Fortune have announced a partnership for early next year leading into WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
New Day’s Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and won over $96k for the Gamers Outreach charity.
Woods then posted a video last night after his appearance on the show and announced that there will be a full week of Wheel of Fortune with WWE Superstars.
H/T: 411Mania
Wrestling fans can also apply to be a guest on the show and pick which WWE Superstar they want to play Wheel of Fortune with. You can apply to be on the show here.
Wheel of Fortune also sent out a call for contestants. The episodes will be filmed in early 2023 and air in late March as WWE gears up for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
In addition to being a WWE Superstar, Xavier Woods runs a very popular gaming channel on YouTube. He was a part of the G4 revival but the network was recently shut down by Comcast.