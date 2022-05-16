WWE Performance Center Stalker Attempts to Crash Impact Taping

Armando Montalvo, better known as the WWE Performance Center stalker, tried to invade a recent taping of Impact Wrestling.

Montalvo traveled to Kissimmee, Florida, where Impact Wrestling recently held their Citrus Bowl taping and live-streamed his actions over Facebook.

In the video, Montalvo wanders aimlessly around the venue wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket and no shirt.

When speaking to security, Montalvo asked if he could be booked for a match, and when told that this is not how wrestling works, asked the guard to put him in handcuffs.

Security informed Montalvo that he had to leave if he did not have a ticket, and the stalker responded by calling this incident his “redemption.”

Montalvo also asked the security guard to buy him a ticket but later decided to leave.

The entire incident can be seen here or in the player embedded below:

Montalvo’s previous incidents

This is the first time that Montalvo has tried to invade an Impact Wrestling tapings, but not his first attempt to interfere in a wrestling promotion.

In 2015, Montalvo caused a major disturbance outside WWE’s Performance Center and was shot after charging at a Florida deputy.

Montalvo was taken to a local medical facility in critical condition but recovered.

In 2019, a court order banned Montalvo from the Performance Center grounds, and he was arrested in June 2020 for trespassing.

During the hearing, Montalvo annoyed guards by wearing a red clown nose and reportedly frustrated the judge, calling her “baby girl.”